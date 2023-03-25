New State Mobile Reveals New KA-BOOM Mode In Latest Update Check out the brand new KA-BOOM Mode being added to New State Mobile in the latest update from Krafton, which is now live.

Krafton Inc. has launched a new update for New State Mobile this week as players are getting a new option of gameplay called KA-BOOM Mode. Simply put, the new mode focuses on grenades and grenade launchers as they make everything go boom in a hurry. Its a pure Deathmatch round with some added chaos to rain explosions around you and everyone else, making them more exciting and, with any luck, faster matches for you to enjoy yourself. We have the liner notes for the update below, as you can read the full patch notes on the game's website. We also have a new video from the team going over all of the new additions down at the bottom.

KA-BOOM Mode

KA-BOOM Mode is a Round Deathmatch experience for the ARENA map featuring grenade launchers and throwables, with friendly fire disabled for grenade damage. The mode introduces the powerful "Red Zone Launcher" (which is more powerful than standard grenade launchers) and destructible terrain, excluding starting points and key areas. Falling into destroyed terrain leads to instant death so players must navigate this explosive environment cautiously to survive.

LAGNA Map Improvements

LAGNA map improvements, based on player feedback and data, include a guaranteed Mesta muscle car spawn for quick getaways, increased chances for multi-care packages to drop Custom Kits and Flare Guns, a slightly higher global item spawn rate, and adjusted Blue Zone's first phase timing for more early-game looting opportunities.

New State Mobile Survivor Pass Vol. 17

Survivor Pass Vol. 17 features Mayhem faction's Maria Gayle; completing story missions grants her free face skin, while Premium Pass unlocks her costume set. The newly introduced "Legacy Pass" now lets players access previous Premium Pass content.

New Weapon: 12-Gauge Sawed-Off Shotgun

The new 12-gauge Sawed-off shotgun delivers powerful close-range damage, perfect for surprising LAGNA snipers. Custom Kit users can attach a Choke, reducing bullet spread for more accuracy.