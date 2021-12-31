New Year's 2022 Event Begins In Pokémon GO Tonight

Starting tonight, Pokémon GO kicks off a celebratory event ushering in 2022. The 2022 New Year's Event will feature Costumed Pokémon including Slowking wearing 2022 glasses as Hoothoot available to encounter in its Shiny form for the first time. Let's get into the details.

Here are the details for the 2022 New Year's Event in Pokémon GO:

Friday, December 31, 2021, at 10:00 p.m. to Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. local time. Shiny release: Hoothoot will be available to encounter as a Shiny Pokémon in its event costume. After the event, it is confirmed that non-costumed Hoothoot will be Shiny-capable.

Hoothoot will be available to encounter as a Shiny Pokémon in its event costume. After the event, it is confirmed that non-costumed Hoothoot will be Shiny-capable. Costumed Pokémon: Party Hat Bulbasaur – Field Research encounter, Eggs Party Hat Charmander – Field Research encounter, Eggs Party Hat Squirtle – Field Research encounter, Eggs Party Hat Raticate – Raids Party Hat Nidorino – Raids New Year's Hat Pichu – Eggs New Year's Hat Pikachu – Wild New Year's Hat Raichu – Evolution 2020 Glasses Slowpoke – Wild, Raids, Field Research encounter, Eggs 2021 Glasses Slowbro – Evolution 2022 Glasses Slowking – Raids (New release arriving for the first time) Party Hat Gengar – Raids New Year's Hat Hoothoot – Wild, Raids, Field Research encounter, Eggs (New release arriving for the first time) Party Hat Wurmple – Wild, Eggs Party Hat Wobbuffet – Raids

Other wild encounters : Seel Stantler Loudred Fearow

: Special feature: Niantic writes: "To help bring in the new year, fireworks will appear in Pokémon GO from Friday, December 31, 2021, at 11:00 p.m. local time to Sunday, January 2, 2022, at 12:00 a.m. local time."

Niantic writes: "To help bring in the new year, fireworks will appear in Pokémon GO from Friday, December 31, 2021, at 11:00 p.m. local time to Sunday, January 2, 2022, at 12:00 a.m. local time." Timed Research: Offers encounters with Costumed Pokémon.

Offers encounters with Costumed Pokémon. Event Bonuses: Double hatch Stardust Double hatch Candy Half hatch distance



Regarding the other raids, Tier Five and Mega Raids will not be impacted by this event. Kyurem will remain the Legendary Raid feature and Mega Abomasnow will remain the current Mega. Stay tuned for news regarding future events continuing the ongoing Season of Heritage storyline coming to Pokémon GO soon.