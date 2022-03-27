Niantic Addresses Pokémon GO Community Day's Return To Three Hours

Earlier this week, Niantic announced the details of April 2022 Community Day in Pokémon GO. The community was excited to see Stufful, a new species, get the spotlight for the event but another aspect of the event led to controversy. The timing for Community Day has been reduced from 11 AM – 5 PM to 2 PM – 5 PM, shortening the event to its original three-hour length. Now, Niantic has responded to the controversy, adding context to their decisions that may or may not impact public thought.

Michael Steranka, live game director for Pokémon GO, spoke to DoteSports about the controversy:

Actually, one of the things that prompted us to re-evaluate the Community Day format was calls from Trainers to revert it back to three hours. After seeing that feedback, we took a look at our data and saw that less than five percent of players played longer than three hours on Community Day. For those Trainers who haven't yet attended a Pokémon GO event in person, or experienced a Community Day in their neighborhood with other Trainers, I hope they're able to suspend judgment on these changes and wait until April 23 to experience what it's like for themselves. I bet they'll find that having a real community around them during Community Day will make the entire event a helluva lot more fun.

Steranka followed up on his Twitter, writing that not everything he said was included in the final piece. He went on to add to his original points on Twitter, writing:

That figure drops to less than 2 percent for sessions of 4 hours or more. Additionally, when looking at 6 hour Community Days compared to the recent 3 hour Community Day Classic, we were shocked to find that participation rates were nearly identical. (3/?)

This statement has been dissected widely on social media, with some Pokémon GO players suggesting that it isn't the time spent playing that should be taken into account but rather the idea that not everyone will be able to operate according to the same schedule. Both arguments make their share of sense. Steranka continued:

It was clear that while it may be less convenient, if given enough notice Trainers are able to plan around 3 hour Community Days and participate just as often as they can with 6 hours. (4/?) We truly want to make this the best event possible, and creating a more focused experience where Trainers can meet each other in the real world while also earning just as many rewards in half the amount of time is something we're really excited about. (5/?) This is a test to see how things shake out, but we hope Trainers will agree that these changes are for the best once they participate in the upcoming April Community Day. (6/?)

Where do I sit on the conversation? I don't have a strong opinion. I don't think this is as bad of a change as I do the Incense but I also get why some don't like it. To me, if this change is to be made, I do hope that Niantic returns Pokémon GO Community Day to its former glory in order to make up for the lost hours. No more repeat spawns, no more already-released Shinies. If we can see that happen and the cost is losing the extra time? I wouldn't stand in the way. Let's see how this plays out, because I'll tell you this: I won't be going out and walking three hours for a Caterpie Community Day. An Axew Community Day, though? I would walk 500 miles.