Niantic Brings New Pikmin Bloom Changes In July 2022

Changes are coming to Niantic's Pikmin Bloom this summer. Let's see what the mobile developer behind Pokémon GO will bring to this game based on Nintendo's franchise as it moves toward its second year.

Here are the new features coming to Pikmin Bloom:

New Flower Planting Weekly Challenges : Niantic previously introduced Weekly Challenges to Pikmin Bloom in April. These invited players to take on walking challenges together, inviting them to walk a total of 20,000 or 100,000 steps between the players. Now, Niantic updates this feature with "a new kind of Weekly Challenge where the goal is focused on the number of flowers you can plant together." Niantic writes, "Now you can choose between these two types of challenges, or participate in both at the same time."

: Niantic previously introduced Weekly Challenges to Pikmin Bloom in April. These invited players to take on walking challenges together, inviting them to walk a total of 20,000 or 100,000 steps between the players. Now, Niantic updates this feature with "a new kind of Weekly Challenge where the goal is focused on the number of flowers you can plant together." New Weekly Challenges Invite Feature: Pikmin Bloom Players will now be able to invite other players to join them on Weekly Challenges with the new invite feature. Niantic writes: "Challenges now include an 'invite' option that allows players to invite specific friends to join their challenges, making it easier to gather a particular friend or family groups."

Pikmin Bloom Players will now be able to invite other players to join them on Weekly Challenges with the new invite feature. Exclusive Rewards: All players who join a Weekly Challenge and complete it before July 24, 2022, will receive special outfits for their Mii avatar. These rewards include: an Explore T-shirt when they join and complete a step-based challenge before July 17, 2022 a Flower T-shirt when they join and complete a flower planting challenge before July 24, 2022.

All players who join a Weekly Challenge and complete it before July 24, 2022, will receive special outfits for their Mii avatar. These rewards include: In-person Events Coming to Select Locations in the United States: It looks like the path Pokémon GO took toward bringing gameplay into the real world will continue here. Niantic announces: "Engaging with friends and family is at the heart of Pikmin Bloom, along with exploring the outdoors and connecting with your local community. Players can stay tuned to official Pikmin Bloom channels for more information about IRL events coming soon to select locations in the United States."

It looks like the path Pokémon GO took toward bringing gameplay into the real world will continue here. New Social Media Hashtag: Niantic invites players to share their experiences with Pikmin Bloom on social media by using the new hashtag #WalkOnGameOn.