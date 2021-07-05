Niantic Quietly Adds Missing Legendaries To Pokémon GO Fest 2021

Wow, Niantic. The disrespect! When the mobile developer behind Pokémon GO announced that GO Fest 2021's second day would feature every Legendary ever released in raids, the announcement of the day's schedule failed to mention Cobalion, Virizion, and Terrakion. While some assumed this was a snub of these Unova Legendaries, others theorized that perhaps these three would be the main raid feature during the time leading up to GO Fest 2021 and after it, which would explain their lack of a presence during the event itself. However, a new update to Pokémon GO's GO Fest 2021 announcement clarifies that it was even more of an insult than a snub. Niantic seems to have just forgotten about these Legends!

This Legendary diss was confirmed when Niantic updated the Pokémon GO blog, quietly adding Cobalion, Virizion, and Terrakion to the schedule that has previously snubbed them:

During Wind Hour, occurring from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. local time, Mewtwo, Ho-Oh, Latias, Latios, Regigigas, Altered Forme Giratina, Cresselia, Virizion, and Therian Forme Tornadus will be appearing in five-star raids. During Lava Hour, occurring from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. local time, Moltres, Entei, Regirock, Groudon, Heatran, Reshiram, Terrakion, Therian Forme Landorus, and Yveltal will be appearing in five-star raids. During Frost Hour, occurring from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time, Articuno, Suicune, Lugia, Regice, Kyogre, Palkia, and Kyurem will be appearing in five-star raids. Plus, Uxie, Mesprit, and Azelf will be appearing in five-star raids in the regions that they normally appear in! During Thunder Hour, occurring from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. local time, Zapdos, Raikou, Registeel, Rayquaza, Dialga, Cobalion, Therian Forme Thundurus, Zekrom, and Xerneas will be appearing in five-star raids.

So the Sacred Swords of Unova will indeed be active in Pokémon GO during GO Fest 2021 despite being initially forgotten. What does a Legendary have to do to earn some respect out here in these mobile streets?