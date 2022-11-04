Niantic's Pikmin Bloom Announces First Anniversary Event

Niantic has announced a celebratory event for the first anniversary of their walking game and wellness app, Pikmin Bloom. Based on Nintendo's Pikmin franchise, the game invites players to decorate their world with beautiful flowers that others can see on their in-game map. Let's take a look at how the mobile developer behind Pokémon GO, Ingress, and Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is celebrating the anniversary of Pikmin Bloom.

Niantic announces:

It seems like just yesterday that Pikmin Bloom was first released and yet, just like that, here we are a full year later. We hope that everybody has enjoyed walking, covering the world with beautiful flowers, and keeping in touch with friends and family through the Weekly Challenges over the last year. We are excited for everything that's to come. To celebrate our 1st Anniversary, we've prepared a full month of exciting events and activities this November!

Here is the schedule of Pikmin Bloom events launching this month:

Tuesday, November 1st to Monday, November 14th: Currently active! The 1st Anniversary Snack Decor Pikmin Event. This event will run until 11:59 P.M. on the 14th. In this event, Niantic invites players to join and clear event tasks from their activity list with the goal of obtaining Gold Seedlings. These Seedlings grow into 1st Anniversary Snack Decor Pikmin! 1st Anniversary Snack Decor is available for all seven types of Pikmin including Red, Yellow, Blue, Purple, White, Rock, and Winged. Niantic notes that: 1st Anniversary Snack Decor Pikmin can only grow from Gold Seedlings. Players are not able to encounter 1st Anniversary Snack Decor Pikmin by raising their friendship levels with Pikmin grown from regular seedlings. Gold Seedlings obtained during this current event will still grow into 1st Anniversary Snack Decor Pikmin even after the event is over. Because tasks are displayed one at a time, players must clear their current task at hand before moving on to the next one. Be sure that Pikmin Bloom is updated to version v56 or later of the app for the 1st Anniversary Snack Pikmin to be displayed correctly.

Monday, November 7th to Sunday, November 13th, 2022: Pikmin Bloom Community Week followed by a "very special" Community Day.

Tuesday, November 15th to Friday, December 9th, 2022: Pikmin 3 Deluxe Event.

Details for Community Week, November 2022 Community Day, and the Pikmin 3 Deluxe Event will soon be announced.