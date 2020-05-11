Ninja Claims He'd Be A Top Fortnite Player If He Put In Effort

You know it's one of those slow weekends when everyone is giving Ninja criticism about a new comment he made about being a Fortnite player. It seems like every month or so, there's a new criticism of the streamer from some kind of commentary he's made, whether it be from his stance on playing with women to his move to Mixer to his popularity on the medium. But the latest comment shows just how bored people are in self-quarantine to start trouble, and how the smallest comment can get blown out of proportion. On a recent episode of the podcast Zapped with Bob Menery, Ninja made an appearance to talk about a few different topics. He was asked plainly if he was the best Fortnite player in the world, which is immediately replied that he was not. But when pushed on the subject he said he could easily be one of the best in the world, further commenting "I think I could easily be a top 50 player if I'm playing, practicing, grinding in Creative."

That sent everyone on Fortnite social media into a frenzy over the idea that he could "easily" make his way up the ladder, which is kind of a bold thing to say, but it's not exactly rage-inducing or newsworthy like everyone is making it out to be. For example, one of the things I like to do outside of gaming is drumming. I'm a pretty good drummer and can play a lot of songs, but I know I'm not the best. However, if I sat down and really tired and turned my life into a recreation of Whiplash, yeah, I could probably be one of the best. Just like anyone who puts any effort into ANYTHING could be the best of the best. So while it's kind of an obnoxious comment, it's really nothing to get mad over beyond the fact that there are now a few pro-Fortnite players throwing a hissy fit that a streamer thinks he can be as good as them. Ultimately proving that being in self-quarantine has got some people grasping at straws for drama.