Nintendo Indie World Showcase Confirmed For April 19th Nintendo confirmed they will be holding an Indie World Showcase livestream on April 19th, showing off multiple titles coming to Switch.

Nintendo has revealed this morning that they are holding another Indie World Showcase livestream, set to take place on multiple sites on April 19th. In case you're not already familiar with this kind of setup from the company, this is basically Nintendo's way of showing off all of the indie games they intend to bring to the console over the next year. Or at least, in the near to immediate future for many of them as they'll get released shortly after the event. As of when we're writing this, there are no clear games that are at the top of our list of who we would consider "the usual suspects" for a Switch release. Since this particular stream isn't tied to any one event or a major release coming up, it would seem this is the company's way of getting these announcements out of the way before they make their way into the Summer. We all know for a fact that sometime int he middle of June, we're going to get a Nintendo Direct where E3 normally would have happened, but will probably be tied more to Summer Game Fest.

As to what's actually getting showcased, that's the fun mystery we get to wait until tomorrow to see. Usually, by now there's some indication of a few of the indie games we'll probably end up seeing on the docket. Since that's not really a thing at the moment, we're basically left waiting until tomorrow to see what the Indie World Showcase has in store. If you'd like to check it out, the livestream will be taking place at 9am PT on Nintendo's official YouTube channel as they'll play roughly 20 minutes of information. When the event is over we'll have a rundown of all the titles announced during the feed and have a little bit of analysis of what will probably have the biggest impact on the console.