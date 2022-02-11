NIS America Revealed Disgaea 6 Complete Is Coming This Summer

NIS America announced this week they will be releasing Disgaea 6 Complete sometime this summer for PlayStation and PC. As you may have guessed from the title, this is everything in a single game and them some as you're getting all of the content released for the game to date. You can get it as just the regular game, or you can get it in in Limited Edition with this amazing package of material in a single collection that you see below. That edition comes with a hardcover art book, a two-disc soundtrack, a steelbook, a cloth poster, a set of four art cards, the game, and all of it wrapped in a collector's box. You can currently pre-order this set on their website right now for $110.

Can a mere Netherworld zombie rise up and destroy a god? Find out in the newest installment of the Disgaea series! Features such as Super Reincarnation, 3D visuals (a first for this series), and adjustable gameplay settings make this the perfect game for both new and old Disgaea fans! From Grave to Glory: Join Zed in his quest to rise above his lowly status and challenge a God of Destruction. Along the way, meet zany characters, explore chaotic new worlds, and discover the power of sibling bonds and determination.

Experience over-the-top tactical combat, complete with insane special attacks and a wide variety of allies to choose from. And when things get too hairy, use Super Reincarnation to keep trying until you succeed! A Netherworld for Everyone: With customizable gameplay features such as Autoplay and Demon Intelligence, both new and returning players can forge a HL-raising experience that fits their lifestyle. Diving into Disgaea 6 has never been easier! Additionally, Disgaea 6 Complete includes new recolor DLC as well as all previously released character and cosmetic DLC, and marks the Disgaea series' debut on PS5!