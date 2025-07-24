Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Lost Cabinet Games, Obsidian Moon

Noir Detective Simulator Game Obsidian Moon Announced

A brand new noir detective simulator game is on the way, as Obsidian Moon will have you solving cases to the sound of your inner monologue

Article Summary Obsidian Moon is a noir detective simulator set in a haunting, 1930s city plagued by ritual murders.

Solve interwoven cases, analyze clues, interrogate suspects, and chase a cult-driven, eldritch plotline.

Gameplay blends card mechanics, investigation, and point-and-click puzzles with impactful player choices.

Switch between noir graphics, embrace psychological horror, and tackle hardcore permadeath game modes.

Indie game developer and publisher Lost Cabinet Games revealed their latest title on the way, as Obsidian Moon was announced for Steam. The game feels like it's a two-part system, where one part teaches you to be a detective in many ways, while the other puts you on the beat of a new case, each one more challenging than the last. All set to one of the best genres you could play as you'll be hearing everything play out to the voice in your mind quipping about what's been going on. The game has no release window yet, we're guessing 2026 is a safe bet. For now, enjoy the trailer!

Obsidian Moon

A series of ritualistic murders is shaking Obsidian City to its core and as the bodies pile up, the dark truth remains elusive… Obsidian Moon is a text-based detective adventure-simulator that puts you in the shoes of a 1930s homicide detective: you'll follow leads, analyze evidence, question persons of interest, utilise era-appropriate forensic capabilities and make choices that will shape the investigation -and test your sanity. "…when the shadows devour the moon, SHE will rise again." Stop the ritual. Examine ten intricate murder cases that interconnect into a larger plot involving a sinister cult that aims to resurrect an ancient dark entity. Plus, optional side cases that reveal the backstories of the main characters.

A haunting mystery – Psychological and chthonic horror inspired by the works of H.P. Lovecraft and the mythologies of the Mediterranean Sea cultures.

Detective tools & abilities – Inspect clues, conduct surveillance, or even use a fully equipped 1930s forensics lab.

Multiple investigative options – Each detective has their own investigative approach. Surveil suspects, ask around for leads, dig into criminal records, or use your magnum to extract a confession (seriously, don't do this)

Impactful choices – Your conduct counts. Build cases through methodical evidence collection, burn time and money on risky leads, use costly surveillance operations and questionable tactics to get what you want. Put your sanity at risk, or don't – its your choice.

Genre-bending gameplay – A fusion of card-based mechanics (e.g. Stacklands, Cultist Simulator), economy elements (e.g. Papers, Please) and classic Point & Click adventure puzzle-solving.

Three game modes – From story mode to a hardcore permadeath detective challenge.

Noir Mode – Switch to a classic black & white graphics mode for a more immersive experience.

