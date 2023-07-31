Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: pokemon, Pokémon GO Fest 2023, Season of Hidden Gems

Noxious Swamp & More Events Come To Pokémon GO In August 2023

Glittering Garden begins this week in Pokémon GO as August 2023 events kick off including the Noxious Swamp event and more.

Noxious Swamp, Glittering Garden, and multiple GO Fest events come to Pokémon GO in August 2023. Let's get into the details.

Here are the events coming to Pokémon GO in August 2023:

August 4th – August 6th: Pokémon GO Fest 2023: Osaka, Pokémon GO Fest 2023: London

Pokémon GO Fest 2023: Osaka, Pokémon GO Fest 2023: London August 5th – August 8th: Glittering Garden

Glittering Garden August 11th – August 15th: 2023 Pokémon World Championships

2023 Pokémon World Championships August 18th – August 20th: Pokémon GO Fest 2023: Global

Pokémon GO Fest 2023: Global August 13th: Community Day, focus Pokémon as-of-yet unannounced

Community Day, focus Pokémon as-of-yet unannounced August 19th – August 22nd: Noxious Swamp

Noxious Swamp August 26th – August 27th: Pokémon GO Fest 2023: Global

So far, we have full details coming for multiple events here.

Here's what's happening for the Glittering Garden event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Saturday, August 5, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Saturday, August 5, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time Shiny Pokémon debut: Shiny Petilil debuts for the first time at Pokémon GO Fest 2023: Osaka and GO Fest 2023: London. To celebrate those events, Shiny Petilil goes global for this Glittering Garden event.

Shiny Petilil debuts for the first time at Pokémon GO Fest 2023: Osaka and GO Fest 2023: London. To celebrate those events, Shiny Petilil goes global for this Glittering Garden event. Wild spawns : Bulbasaur, Jigglypuff, Oddish, Hoppip, Seedot, Cacnea, Petilil, Ferroseed, Spritzee, Swirlix, and Dedenne. Thankfully, we are not seeing Petilil as a rare spawn, but with Niantic, who really knows until the event begins?

: Bulbasaur, Jigglypuff, Oddish, Hoppip, Seedot, Cacnea, Petilil, Ferroseed, Spritzee, Swirlix, and Dedenne. Thankfully, we are not seeing Petilil as a rare spawn, but with Niantic, who really knows until the event begins? Boosted park spawns: Certain Pokémon will be available more frequently at parks during each of these days: August 5th: Petilil August 6th: Cacnea August 7th: Oddish August 8th: Seedot

Certain Pokémon will be available more frequently at parks during each of these days: 2KM Eggs : Budew, Cherubi, Sewaddle, Petilil, Bounsweet. Larvesta will be a rare hatch.

: Budew, Cherubi, Sewaddle, Petilil, Bounsweet. Larvesta will be a rare hatch. Bonus Features: 1/2 distance to earn hearts with your Buddy Pokémon 1.5× Candy for hatching Pokémon Increased chance of earning Candy XL when walking with your Buddy Pokémon 1.5× Stardust for hatching Pokémon

Field Research task encounters : Tangela, Roselia, Petilil, Foongus.

: Tangela, Roselia, Petilil, Foongus. Timed Research : Niantic says: "Timed Research will also be available at no cost. This Timed Research will give Trainers tasks focused on exploration and hatching Eggs. Please note that Timed Research expires. The Timed Research tasks and their rewards will disappear on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time."

Niantic says:

Here are the dates and locations for upcoming Pokémon GO Fest 2023 events:

London at Brickwell Park from August 4th, 2023 – August 6th, 2023. Trainers can pick one day.

Osaka at Expo'70 Second Location from August 4th, 2023 – August 6th, 2023. Trainers can pick one day.

New York at Randall's Island Park from August 18th, 2023 – August 20th, 2023. Trainers can pick one day.

Pokémon GO Fest Global as a digital remote event from August 26th – August 27th, 10 AM – 6 PM. There is a pre-order bonus of two bonus Timed Research questlines for those who purchase before July 5th.

Details for these Pokémon GO Fest in-person events include:

Tickets purchased for in-person events include both the Park Experience and the City Experience

The Park Experience leads to a choice between Morning Park Experience and Afternoon Park Experience

Optional add-ons include: Raid Lover bonuses from Friday to Sunday include: Up to 18 free Raid Passes per day from Gyms 6 additional Candy for catching Pokémon in Tier Five and Mega Raids Three additional Candy XL from catching Pokémon in Tier Five and Mega Raids Egg-Thustiast bonuses from Friday to Sunday include: 1/4 Egg Hatch distance Increased chance of receiving 10KM Eggs Triple Hatch XP Triple Hatch Stardust Triple Hatch Candy

Citywide Gameplay

T-Shirt Pre-Order

Tickets can be ordered here.

