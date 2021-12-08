OneShot Is Coming To Consoles Sometime In 2022

Dangen Entertainment is celebrating the fifth anniversary of the game OneShot by revealing the indie hit is coming to consoles. Back in late 2016, this game was all the rage with indie fans as it was a mysterious and enlightening adventure that had some fun and interesting mechanics. Such as finding clues by opening files on your PC, or turning your game on to find that the character you're playing freaked out because "the lights went out" and you were gone for a long time. As part of the game's fifth anniversary, which is happening this month, the team revealed the game will be coming out on all three major consoles sometime in 2022, and will include new, console-specific features by developer Future Cat. You can get a look at the console version in the new announcement trailer below as we look forward to seeing this be released sooner than later.

Originally released in 2016 for PC, OneShot is a top down puzzle adventure that follows a child named Niko who is tasked with returning light to a desolate world that has been shrouded in darkness. The indie title achieved international acclaim for its clever story and use of metafictional elements, in which the game is aware of the player, who plays a functional role in the story. This announcement commemorates the OneShot's 5th anniversary. OneShot is a surreal top down puzzle-adventure game with unique gameplay capabilities. Players are to guide a child through a mysterious world on a mission to restore its long-dead sun. The world knows players exist. Gameplay mechanics that go beyond the game window.

A unique relationship between the game and its player.

New features designed for consoles.

A lingering feeling that you're not getting the full story unless you know where to look.

A haunting original soundtrack and artwork designed to match.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: OneShot – Console Teaser Trailer (https://youtu.be/JTv_92gj8Eg)