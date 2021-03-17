Operation: Tango Will Now Be Coming To The PS5

During the PlayStation Indies Showcase today, Clever Plays announced that its upcoming game Operation: Tango will be coming to the PS5. The game has already been earmarked to be released sometime this year for PC on Steam, with the unique gameplay element that requires both players to have access to a working microphone for communication. One player acts as the hacker setting up the other player for success, while the other plays the Agent doing the work in the field. Now we know the game will also be hitting the latest Sony console and will have backward compatibility for the PS4. We got more info on the game for you below along with the latest trailer showing it off on the PS5, as the game is currently slated to be released sometime in Q2 2021.

Operation: Tango is an espionage-themed cooperative adventure challenging you and a friend to complete dangerous missions across the globe in a high-tech near-future world. As an exclusive team of two, you and your partner will become Agent and Hacker, working together to infiltrate, investigate, and eradicate the forces threatening the free world. Work in tandem from two different points of view with only your voice to link you. Teamwork is crucial, and communication is key! Be observant, keep talking, and make sure nothing explodes. Combine complementary skill-sets to overcome intense challenges against "impossible" odds. Exotic locations filled with thrilling scenarios create classic "Hollywood" spy moments. Experience the ultimate secret agent fantasy! Enjoy the visual splendor and technological advances of a fully-connected augmented world. Overcome obstacles in ways you've never dreamed. Each mission features unique challenges, keeping you and your partner on your toes while delivering some of the most satisfying "eureka!" moments in modern gaming.