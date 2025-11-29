Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Indie Live Expo, Ryu’s Office

Over 100 Games Revealed at Indie Live Expo 2025 – Winter Showcase

Indie Live Expo 2025 – Winter Showcase took place very early this morning in Japan, showcasing over 100 indie titles over three hours

World premieres included Avemary Rocket, All Adrift, and updates for Core Keeper and Flotsam.

Key highlights featured upcoming titles like TSURUGIHIME, Dead Format, and The Weeping Swan.

Publisher showcases and Indie Live Expo awards spotlighted standout indie developers and games.

Indie Live Expo held its 2025 Winter Showcase today in Japan, as organizer Ryu's Office showcased over 100 games across a three-hour livestream in the early hours of the morning. As it is with these showcases, there is so much to cover that even if we just talked about the first hour or made a list of everything, it wouldn't do it justice. We have the highlights from the team for you here, and you can watch the full presentation in the video above.

Indie Live Expo 2025 – Winter Showcase

Indie Live Expo came out swinging with world premieres, including 2D scrolling adventure Avemary Rocket – Captain Patchwork – by Shuhei Miyazawa (Raindrop Sprinters), Studio Pixel (Cave Story+), and room6, launching on PC via Steam in 2026. Korean developer Vittgen revealed the illustrative adventure game All Adrift coming to PC via Steam in 2026. Additionally, developer Ichthys and publisher Critical Reflex announced a December playtest for souls-like metroidvania Being and Becoming.

Pixelated Milk announced a January 2026 playtest for its supernatural pixel art JRPG SacriFire, and developer Wild Dog revealed excavation simulator Keep Digging's 2.0 content update coming this winter. Pajama Llama Games' aquatic colony sim Flotsam launches into 1.0 on PC via Steam Thursday, December 4, 2025. Pugstorm's popular sandbox adventure Core Keeper arrives on Nintendo Switch 2 on Wednesday, January 28, 2026.

213℉'s hack-and-slash roguelike TSURUGIHIME will hit Early Access in 2026. Developer Katanalevy's Dead Format brings 1990s psych horror to PC via Steam very soon on December 10, 2025. Wonder Potion's hit action platformer Sanabi debuted free DLC on PC via Steam on November 27, and will come to Nintendo Switch this winter. Publisher PARCO Games announced that developer RexLabo unveiled a horror-themed teaser for an unrevealed title coming in 2026. 2P Games, the publisher powering Indie Live Expo's grand prize-winning Sultan's Game, supported fellow indies with a publisher showcase:

Atomstring Games' 3D metroidvania Kotama and Academy Citadel now in development for PC via Steam.

WarmCore Studio's top-down looter shooter R.I.P. – Reincarnation Insurance Program is now in development for PC via Steam Early Access.

Developer Bone Nail's magical farming sim The Piper of Dawn arrives on PC via Steam in the first half of 2026.

The Weeping Swan: Ten Days of the City's Fall, a historical 2D visual novel and standalone sequel to The Hungry Lamb: Traveling in the Late Ming Dynasty, arrives on PC via Steam in the first half of 2026 courtesy of ZerocreationGame and 2P Games.

Indie Live Expo would like to extend congratulations to this year's award winners: Sultan's Game, The NOexistenceN of you AND me, No, I'm not a Human, Promise Mascot Agency, Word Game, Escape From Duckov, Demonic Mahjong, BALL x PIT, and Öoo.

