Overwatch 2 Has Launched Season 15: Honor & Glory

The latest season of Overwatch 2 has launched today, as players can dive into Season 15: Honor & Glory with several new additions

Blizzard Entertainment has launched the latest season of Overwatch 2, as Season 15: Honor & Glory is up and running with new content. The usual stuff is here as you get a rank reset in Competitive, a new set of rewards for the free and paid-for Battle Pass options, tons of new cosmetics added to the mix, the addition of Galactic Weapon skins that you earn through points, the new Perks system, the return of loot boxes, 6-v-6 in Goats Meta, instant replay, and a few new surprises to check out. We have some of the dev notes for you below, along with the full season notes on their latest blog and the launch video here as well.

Overwatch 2 – Season 15: Honor & Glory

Upgrade. Adapt. Dominate… with Perks: Season 15 introduces Perks, the biggest evolution to Overwatch 2's gameplay yet! Perks are available for all 42 heroes encompassing a total of 168 Perks to choose from that add depth, strategy, and a whole lot of excitement to every match.

Season 15 introduces Perks, the biggest evolution to Overwatch 2's gameplay yet! Perks are available for all 42 heroes encompassing a total of 168 Perks to choose from that add depth, strategy, and a whole lot of excitement to every match. A New Competitive Year Begins: Start fresh with a rank reset! Everyone has a fresh slate to prove their skill and climb the ladder. Earn your bragging rights and show off every hard-fought victory with incredible rewards like Galactic Weapon Skins and all-new Weapon Charms.

Start fresh with a rank reset! Everyone has a fresh slate to prove their skill and climb the ladder. Earn your bragging rights and show off every hard-fought victory with incredible rewards like Galactic Weapon Skins and all-new Weapon Charms. Get Perked Up: Get ready for the Perked Up Event, a season-long celebration of the new Perks system and everything that makes Overwatch 2 special. The event includes weekly challenges to unlock up to 10 Loot Boxes and multiple opportunities to earn skins.

Get ready for the Perked Up Event, a season-long celebration of the new Perks system and everything that makes Overwatch 2 special. The event includes weekly challenges to unlock up to 10 Loot Boxes and multiple opportunities to earn skins. Premium Battle Pass: Locked and Loaded with Loot: The Season 15 Premium Battle Pass is packed with new content that'll make every match feel like a win. With the Premium Battle Pass, you can play with the fully customizable Mythic Pixiu Zenyatta skin, five Legendary skins, an epic skin, and you can open two Legendary Loot Boxes.

