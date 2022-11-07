Overwatch 2 Reveals New Tank Hero Coming This December

Blizzard Entertainment revealed this morning they will be bringing a brand new tank character to Overwatch 2 in December. The devs have wasted no time in making the latest version of the game feel a little more lived-in as they have slowly started to expand on the storyline set forth from the launch of the new game. One of the biggest additions to the mix, and something that was sorely lacking from the first game, was a genuine bad guy, as the omnics seemed to be a force with no leader. Now they got one as the team will introduce their leader, Ramattra, to the set of characters you can choose to play with. We don't know a ton about them yet, but we do have a quick bio and an introduction trailer released today. Ramattra will join the tank lineup at the beginning of Season Two, which will start on December 6th.

"Ramattra's story is complex and multifaceted, and his ultimate goal is to protect his people—but the cost of that goal is still to be determined. Originally a war machine, Ramattra shed his munitions for a shield to protect his people by promoting peace and tranquility. His ideals weren't far removed from his fellow Shambli monk, Zenyatta. However, Ramattra's story is one of hardships, trauma, and a magnified view of humanity's harsh realities. Harmony was replaced by dissonance, and Ramattra began to approach his convictions from a more pragmatic angle—justifying any means necessary to defend his fellow omnics. As the leader of Null Sector, Ramattra boasts incredible support from his people, and he is primed to impose his philosophies on our world. The leader of Null Sector is on a mission to create a better world for Omnics… no matter what it takes."