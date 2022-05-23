Pac-Man Is Launching New Items For Its 42nd Anniversary

Bandai Namco revealed several plans happening right now to celebrate the 42nd Anniversary of their iconic character Pac-Man. The company is working out a few different partnerships and some celebratory measures this year, starting with an all-new theme song that you can enjoy down at the bottom. They're also finally releasing Pac-Man Museum+ later this week, have set up a new partnership with Epic Games to bring several themed items to Fortnite, and have launched a new contest with a massive prize package that includes an Arcade1Up machine. We have all the details down below.

Releasing this Friday, May 27, Pac-Man Museum+ invites players to discover or revisit 14 titles in the legendary Pac-Man series, with some that have not been available in years. Pac-Man Museum+ is coming to Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC, with support for Xbox Play Anywhere. The game will also be compatible with PlayStation®5 and Xbox Series X|S, and available at launch on Xbox Game Pass. It's not a birthday party without music and entertainment, and Bandai Namco is going all out on this front. Our beloved icon is getting a brand-new theme song titled "We are Pac-Man!" along with an accompanying music video. The song is written by Yoshihito Yano of Bandai Namco Studios Inc. and Kazuhito Udetsu of Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., and performed by Tokyo-based artist Kaho Kidoguchi. To join in the celebration, the ever-popular Fortnite from Epic Games will welcome Pac-Man themed cosmetics on June 2, giving players the opportunity to show off their appreciation of the classic character.

Pac-Man is certainly deserving of all this love, having brought joy to millions of people around the world for more than 40 years. Even on his birthday, he's not about to ghost his fans when it comes to giving back some of that love. Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. is launching the "Pac-Man Birthday Sweepstakes" running today through May 27, 2022. Five winners will get the ultimate Pac-Man prize package with more than a dozen prizes including a Bandai Namco Legacy Edition Pac-Man arcade machine from Arcade1Up. For contest entry and rules, please visit this website.