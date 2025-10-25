Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Painted in Blood, Perp Games

Painted In Blood Drops Launch Trailer With Release

Check out the official launch trailer for the mordernized boomer shooter Painted In Blood, as the game is available now for PC via Steam

Article Summary Painted in Blood launches on Steam, blending classic boomer shooter action with modern FPS mechanics.

Immerse yourself in a dark, atmospheric world inspired by a twisted artist's nightmare and psychological horror.

Dynamic sanity system and unpredictable horror events create a unique, ever-changing gameplay experience.

Unrelenting combat, sprawling skill trees, and high-fidelity pixel art push retro shooter visuals to the limit.

Indie game developer MadCraft and publisher Perp Games dropped a brand-new trailer for Painted in Blood as the game has officially been released. As you might suspect, the launch trailer is here to basically tempt you into checking it out, as they have given you a good minute and a half of footage for the modernized boomer shooter that will both take you back in time to the glory days of FPS titles while having modernized mechanics. Enjoy the trailer above as the game has been released on Steam.

Painted in Blood

Trapped in the haunting realm of an artist's twisted nightmare, engage in intense combat with grotesque enemies and monsters, experience unpredictable horror events that unfold dynamically, seamlessly blends classic retro FPS elements with modern elements.

Immersive Single-Player Campaign: Experience a linear and focused single-player campaign with intense combat actions and sprawling skill trees in favor of a tightly-paced journey rich in atmosphere and excitement.

Experience a linear and focused single-player campaign with intense combat actions and sprawling skill trees in favor of a tightly-paced journey rich in atmosphere and excitement. Vivid And Atmospheric Environment: Painted In Blood utilizes a dark and gritty aesthetic to create a deeply immersive world. Environments not only boast distinct tones and settings but also employ visual storytelling techniques to enhance player experience.

Painted In Blood utilizes a dark and gritty aesthetic to create a deeply immersive world. Environments not only boast distinct tones and settings but also employ visual storytelling techniques to enhance player experience. Dynamic Psychological Horror: Inspired by the creator's childhood curiosity of the unknown, Painted In Blood features a dynamic sanity system that alters gameplay and visuals based on your actions. Brace yourself for unexpected horror events triggered by your performance and mental state.

Inspired by the creator's childhood curiosity of the unknown, Painted In Blood features a dynamic sanity system that alters gameplay and visuals based on your actions. Brace yourself for unexpected horror events triggered by your performance and mental state. Unrelenting Combat: Encounter a bestiary of unique enemy designs, each with distinct behaviors. Master the art of combat as you adapt to the challenges posed by mixing different enemy types.

Encounter a bestiary of unique enemy designs, each with distinct behaviors. Master the art of combat as you adapt to the challenges posed by mixing different enemy types. High-Fidelity Pixel Art: Painted In Blood pushes the boundaries of pixel rendering. Imagine a world where technology embraced 2D sprites, resulting in a visual style that blends classic aesthetics with the cutting-edge technology of today.

