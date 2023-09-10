Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Par For The Dungeon

Par For The Dungeon Will Be Released This October

Are you tired of the average golfing game? Sleeping Giant Games is bringing dungeon crawling to the game with Par For The Dungeon.

Indie game developer and publisher Sleeping Giant Games has revealed that Par For The Dungeon is getting released on Steam next month. Players will be getting a very different kind of golfing title as they have taken all of the tropes of a golfing game and meshed them with all the mechanics of a dungeon crawler. You can read more about the game below and checkout the latest trailer to see how it plays, as the game will be released on Steam on October 17, 2023.

"Golf is boring, Par is different. Join Cal as they battle and chase down the treacherous and dog-napping Bogeys. Putt, explode, and fight with everything from grapple hooks to laser beams and conquer over 100 increasingly puzzling levels! Just like regular golf, the goal of Par For The Dungeon is to get Cal, the game's heroic golf ball, into the hole at the end of each level in as few moves as possible. Blocking their path are bizarre obstacles, puzzling contraptions, and Bogeys! Guide Cal through each level with approachable controls and get the upper hand by buying items from the shop, like grapple hooks and laser wands! During Cal's adventure, you'll travel across quaint towns, snowy crypts, and fungal forests as you play through over 100 utterly unique levels, all polished with Sleeping Giant's signature visuals."

"Analyze and overcome bizarre obstacles, dial in your shot power, and send Cal flying! Hordes of Bogeys patrol each level, their mere presence locking down holes. Set up bounce chains, arm deadly traps, and use an arsenal of items to get the upper hand! Explore quaint towns, snowy crypts, fungal forests, and more as you travel through the utterly unique worlds of Par. Mastering mechanics and beating levels in as few moves as possible ranks you up, unlocking new challenges and outfits for Cal."

