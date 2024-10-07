Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Pathologic 3

Pathologic 3 Announced For PC Release in 2025

HypeTrain Digital annoucned this morning they are currently working on Pathologic 3, as they are aiming for a PC release next year

Article Summary Pathologic 3 announced for a 2025 PC release by HypeTrain Digital.

Play as The Bachelor, a doctor fighting against a deadly plague.

New time-travel mechanics reshape the narrative experience.

Explore a haunting, immersive world full of moral choices.

HypeTrain Digital and Ice-Pick Lodge confirmed that they are working on Pathologic 3, set for release on PC sometime in 2025. The indie cult-favorite horror RPG will take players on a new kind of narrative adventure, as this time around, you will be deciding the fates of dozens of people through the simple decisions you make. Enjoy the trailer and info here as we wait to learn more in the months to come.

Pathologic 3

In Pathologic 3, players once again find themselves in a small, remote town gripped by a mysterious and deadly disease. This time, however, they will step into the shoes of The Bachelor, a city doctor renowned for his relentless fight against death. Invited to the town by the now-deceased Isidor Burakh, The Bachelor must navigate the unraveling mystery, striving not only to save the town but also to conquer death itself. For the first time in the Pathologic series, Pathologic 3 introduces a new time-travel mechanic that allows players to revisit key events and alter them to their advantage. While the player still has only 12 days to save the town, this innovative mechanic grants them the freedom to explore and influence events in ways that reshape the unfolding narrative.

Step into the role of The Bachelor : A city doctor famous for his fight against death itself, tasked with unraveling a web of dark secrets while battling a relentless plague.

: A city doctor famous for his fight against death itself, tasked with unraveling a web of dark secrets while battling a relentless plague. Doctor, do no harm : Immerse yourself in the role of a physician. Diagnose and treat patients based on examinations. Use a microscope and research pathogens to develop treatments and save your patients. Fight the epidemic by implementing quarantines and deploying patrols to lock down the spread of disease.

: Immerse yourself in the role of a physician. Diagnose and treat patients based on examinations. Use a microscope and research pathogens to develop treatments and save your patients. Fight the epidemic by implementing quarantines and deploying patrols to lock down the spread of disease. Master Time Travel : Manipulate time to change events and unlock new outcomes.

: Manipulate time to change events and unlock new outcomes. A Dark, Surreal World : Explore a decaying town on the brink of collapse, where every choice carries weight, and trust is a luxury you can't afford.

: Explore a decaying town on the brink of collapse, where every choice carries weight, and trust is a luxury you can't afford. Haunting Atmosphere: Experience the chilling, immersive world that made Pathologic a cult hit, enhanced with new layers of narrative complexity and eerie, unsettling visuals.

