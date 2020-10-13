Pearl Abyss Adds The Tamer Class To Black Desert Mobile

This morning, Pearl Abyss revealed they have now added the Tamer class to Black Desert Mobile, if you dig fighting with animals. The Tamer is probably one of the strangest but most unique classes in the entire game as they hunt alongside the legendary protector, the divine beast Heilang, which you can issue commands to as the two of you will take on anything on the battlefield as a team. Your character is usually smaller than others, but you come equipped with a Shortsword and Trinket that are deadlier than some major weapons around. The character has been added with a new update that includes the new Black Sun PVP event. While the Black Sun looms in the sky, you can fight other players in the game to earn Black Sun score, which you can then exchange for precious items like dark coins and chaos crystals. we have some of the details on the event below, and you can read the full patch notes here.

The Black Sun will rise in Valencia on every Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday from 21:00-22:00. Hadum's Realm will not be accessible in locations where the Black Sun has risen. Adventurers in Hadum's Realm in these locations at that time will be moved back to Elion's world. An in-game notification alert will be sent when the Black Sun rises.

Arena, Ramoness Arena, and Outlaw Mode will not be accessible when the Black Sun rises. The land affected by the Black Sun influences those who are in the area with darkness. Adventurers can attack each other, except their own guild members, if they are in locations affected by the Black Sun.

Black Desert Mobile adventurers who die in a location affected by the Black Sun can revive for free after a certain time has passed.

The Black Sun icon will appear at the top of the screen when it rises. Tap on the icon to move to the location affected by the Black Sun.