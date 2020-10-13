Phantasy Star Online 2 Is Collaborating With NieR:Automata

SEGA revealed some interesting news today for Phantasy Star Online 2 as the game will start a new collaboration with NieR:Automata. The company has partnered with PlatinumGames to bring about this rare combination of titles as they are entering their Halloween event. However, those of you thinking it's going to be a cheap addition have got another thing coming. Starting tomorrow, you can jump into the game and purchase themed goodies and cosmetic items to dress up as 2B, 9S, and A2. But the packs aren't cheap as they will run you $35 total. So while it's a cool addition to see in the game, you're gonna have to really WANT it to buy it. You can read more details about the Halloween event below.

"Halloween-time is here!" said Fred White, Head of Marketing at PSO Team Global. "It's a favorite time of the year for gamers and we are excited to be partnering with our friends at PlatinumGames and introducing the iconic NieR:Automata style to Phantasy Star Online 2. We've got some other surprises coming to the game as well to help ARKS celebrate, including special Halloween events, enemies, areas and of course Halloween costumes, all for a limited time." ARKS may notice spooky changes to the Gateway Area, signifying the beginning of the Halloween festivities! The limited time events and items include: Earn a "Magical Lollipop" Rod Weapon Camo from Halloween Client Orders.

Visit the Bewitched Woods to take on new enemies and earn limited time gear.

Players can also earn Halloween gear by battling Halloween-themed Rappies on the field.

Complete goals on the Halloween Bingo Card and earn gear.

Earn special Phantasy Star Online 2 rewards by completing the "Trick or Treat!" Urgent Quest.