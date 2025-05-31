Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Kinetic Games, Phasmophobia

Phasmophobia Reveals New Chronicle Update In Development

The team behind Phasmophobia have revealed a new update in the works, as we got a preview of what's comin in the Chronicle Update

Article Summary Phasmophobia announces the Chronicle Update with new Sound evidence and Sound Recorder gear.

Major journal overhaul introduces a Media tab for organizing photos, videos, and audio evidence.

Revamped evidence system now rewards unique captures with extra cash and XP, with tier bonuses.

The update also brings a new leveling system, improved UI, and prepares Grafton Farmhouse rework.

Indie game developer and publisher Kinetic Games has revealed that a new update for Phasmophobia is in the works, as they showed off the Chronicle Update. The team is planning what will essentially be one of the more extensive updates since launch nearly five years ago. This includes an overhaul of the journal system, which for some has been a complaint for a while, as well as a redesign of the evidence system. We have dev notes below, but you can read more in their latest blog, as the content will launch on June 24.

Phasmophobia – Chronicle Update

At the heart of the Chronicle update is the chilling debut of Sound evidence, a new haunting paranormal proof type captured through the new Sound Recorder. This fresh mechanic will add a new dimension to gameplay, revealing subtle clues that might otherwise be drowned out by terrified screams. Available in three upgrade tiers (T1, T2, and T3), this new equipment unlocks deeper layers of audio detection, as players will be able to record audio from ghost events, Spirit Box responses, and Paranormal Sounds like those detected by the Parabolic Microphone.

Journal Overhaul

The Chronicle update will redefine how ghost hunters gather evidence. The journal will get a full redesign, where the Photos tab will be replaced by a brand-new Media tab. This tab will organise all captured proof into three sections—Photos, Videos, and new Sound Recordings—offering a richer, more immersive investigation experience where players can log photographic, visual, and new haunting audio evidence all in one place. Investigators will now need to fill a full book of unique media to complete a perfect investigation, with new paranormal moments to capture—from EMF spikes to ghostly interactions and fleeting glimpses of otherworldly forms.

Redesigned Evidence System

Chronicle will also introduce a revamped media quality system. The first evidence capture of any media type will be marked as "Unique", granting extra cash and XP rewards at the end of each contract. Any subsequent captures of the same evidence type will be classed as "Duplicates", offering smaller rewards. The new system will also add tier bonuses based on the equipment used and adds all media captures into the Reward Multiplier, making every shot, sound, and sight count even more toward player's final payouts.

And More!

In addition to the evidence collection overhaul, Sound Recorder, and revamped media quality system, the Chronicle update will introduce a reworked levelling and progression system, and a brand-new Main Menu UI. Behind the scenes, the Phasmophobia team has also been hard at work exorcising bugs to polish the experience for players—and there are still plenty of secrets waiting to be uncovered when the update drops. This year, Phasmophobia will also see the highly-anticipated rework to Grafton Farmhouse, following Bleasdale Farmhouse's recent overhaul. Grafton, an abandoned, crumbling home, will soon feature updated visuals, redesigned layouts, re-themed rooms, and a haunting new attic. The revamped Grafton Farmhouse arrives after Chronicle—stay tuned for release details!

