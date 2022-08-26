Pheromosa Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: GO Fest Finale

This weekend, Pokémon GO Fest 2022: Finale will bring the Ultra Beasts that debuted in earlier on location events into raids. This includes the return of Nihilego along with the wide release of Xurkitree, Pheromosa, and Buzzwole. Leading up to Pokémon GO Fest 2022: Finale, Bleeding Cool readers can read raid guides for all of the Ultra Beasts. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on and defeat Pheromosa and perfect your catching strategy.

Top Phersomosa Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Pheromosa counters as such:

Shadow Moltres: Wing Attack, Sky Attack

Shadow Ho-Oh: Flying-type Hidden Power, Brave Bird

Mega Pidgeot: Gust, Brave Bird

Shadow Zapdos: Thunder Shock, Drill Peck

Moltres: Wing Attack, Sky Attack

Apex Shadow Lugia: Extrasensory, Aeroblast+

Ho-Oh: Flying-type Hidden Power, Brave Bird

Mega Charizard Y: Air Slash, Blast Burn

Rayquaza: Air Slash, Hurricane

Shadow Staraptor: Gust, Brave Bird

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Pheromosa with efficiency.

Purified Shadow Lugia: Extrasensory, Aeroblast+

Galarian Articuno: Psycho Cut, Brave Bird

Yveltal: Gust, Hurricane

Braviary: Air Slash, Brave Bird

Therian Forme Tornadus: Gust, Hurricane

Incarnate Forme Tornadus: Air Slash, Hurricane

Zapdos: Thunder Shock, Drill Peck

Hisuian Braviary: Air Slash, Brave Bird

Staraptor: Gust, Brave Bird

Honchkrow: Peck, Sky Attack

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Pheromosa can be defeated by two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players. Like Buzzwole, Pheromosa has a double weakness to Flying-types. This is the kind of Pokémon that elite trainers with a pass or two to waste will try to solo. Can you do it?

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

Pheromosa will not be available in its Shiny form during this event.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Pheromosa will have a CP of 1624 in normal weather conditions and 2030 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!