Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Ivalys Studios, Pluralys

Pluralys Released a New Demo While in Early Access

Check out the latest free demo for the upcoming RPG title Pluralys as the game is currently being worked on while sitting in Early Access

Article Summary Pluralys releases a free demo, EXP. 14, offering a stand-alone adventure during Early Access.

Experience a story-driven RPG focused on dialogue and player choice instead of traditional combat.

Use a unique time-bending Pager to pause reality, solve puzzles, and interact with the environment.

Explore a vibrant world with humans and Zeings, engaging in meaningful conversations and choices.

Indie game developer and publisher Ivalys Studios recently released a new free demo for Pluralys while the game is currently in Early Access. The demo has a specific name called EXP. 14, and unlike other demos, this is a completely separate adventure, independent of the main storyline. Its not a prologue or any branching narrative from the main story, its basically here to give you a sense about how the game plays without getting into spoilers. Enjoy the new demo as we're waiting to hear when the main game's full version will be released.

Pluralys

Step into the shoes of Elie, a regular 16-year-old who loves RPGs, board games, and living a peaceful life in Sector G, whose world is turned upside down when they receive a cryptic, desperate message. What began as a normal day spirals into an adventure that will see Elie journey through a world where humans and mysterious creatures known as Zeings co-exist, and where every conversation can uncover secrets, form friendships, or even save the world!

Pluralys takes a bold step away from the RPG staples of combat encounters and grinding for levels, opting to place the focus on compelling dialogue and encouraging the player to make profound choices that will leave a lasting impact on the characters they meet. Luckily, your mysterious time-bending Pager is the perfect tool for analysing the world around you, capable of stopping time, manipulating objects, and uncovering secrets invisible to the naked eye…

Bend time with Pluralys' signature pager: a unique tool which lets players pause reality, move heavy objects, analyse thoughts, intentions, emotions, phase through certain glass surfaces and hack security systems as well as computers.

A lived-in world punctuated by challenges to overcome and mini-games to complete.

Uncover the relationship between humans and Zeings, each with their own unique stories, secrets, and motivations.

A vibrant 2D aesthetic inspired by classics like Final Fantasy and The Legend of Zelda .

Focuses on meaningful conversations and the consequences of your decisions as you progress through this combat-free RPG.

An original soundtrack that enhances Pluralys' cozy yet mysterious tone.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!