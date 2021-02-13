PM Studios Will Release #DRIVE On Nintendo Switch Next Week

Indie developer PM Studios revealed this week that their racing title #DRIVE will be released for the Nintendo Switch on February 16th. Working with Pixel Perfect Dude and Lionsharp Studios, this game is meant to be a fun and challenging racing title that is also super simplistic to get into. This game harkens back to the days of San Francisco Rush and Cruis'n USA where you pick the car you like with a special addon, and just start driving without having to think of the 40+ customizations to make it better. We got more info on it here as the game will be released this coming Tuesday.

#DRIVE is an endless driver inspired by road and action movies from the 70s and 80s. Players simply pick their car, the place, and hit the road. Just try not to hit anything else. No matter where we drive, no matter what we drive, no matter how fast we drive, we simply choose to #DRIVE. To keep things even more interesting, each stage offers new challenges. Completing them will unlock new cars out of over 90 models available in the game. Your ride can get easier by collecting power-ups on the way – ram everything in front of you or put the pedal to the metal with no traffic on the road. The game features gorgeous stylized graphics, a super fun photo mode to share your journeys, eight beautiful locations to see and explore, 90+ unique cars to drive (each car with a special coolness addon), and fun and addictive driving mechanics. There has never been a better time to hop behind the wheel of a car and just drive… even if it's just virtually.