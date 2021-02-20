Poké Spotlight: Getting To Know Mewtwo Outside Of Pokémon GO

Part of the fun of the main series Pokémon games is the lore of each species, which Pokémon GO recreates with short descriptions in their Pokédex entries. However, looking into the roles these Pokémon play in other games, and even the anime, can enrich the experience of hunting these creatures in Niantic's mobile game. In honor of Mewtwo's triumphant return to raids today after a grueling absence, let's take a deep dive into this Legendary Pokémon's lore.

Dex entry number 150, Mewtwo is a pure Psychic-type species from the Kanto Region, introduced into the world of Pokémon with Generation One. This Legendary Pokémon, like most Legendaries, has no gender. Referred to as the "Genetic Pokémon," this is what Mewtwo's Dex entry says:

Mewtwo is a Pokémon that was created by genetic manipulation. However, even though the scientific power of humans created this Pokémon's body, they failed to endow Mewtwo with a compassionate heart.

In the original game series, trainers who have made it into the Hall of Fame are given entry to the Cerulean Cave. This is where Mewtwo can be encountered, but there is only one per player in the game. This was the most common use for the Master Ball back in the days of Red & Blue, as this intense encounter was the most coveted in the entire game. Mewtwo is a clone of the Mythical Pokémon Mew, even though it appears before Mew in the dex.

For fans of the anime, Mewtwo's roles are some of the most iconic in the entire series. It is the antagonist of the first-ever feature film, Mewtwo Strikes Back, where it made its debut. Since that appearance, Mewtwo has become less of an antagonistic figure for the most part. A different Mewtwo appears in Genesect and the Legend of the Awakened, with this one able to Mega Evolve.

Other Pokédex entries offer new information about Mewtwo:

Red/Blue: It was created by a scientist after years of horrific gene splicing and DNA engineering experiments.

Yellow: Its DNA is almost the same as Mew's. However, its size and disposition are vastly different.

Gold: Because its battle abilities were raised to the ultimate level, it thinks only of defeating its foes.

Silver: It usually remains motionless to conserve energy, so that it may unleash its full power in battle.