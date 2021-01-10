Poké Spotlight: Getting To Know Roggenrola Outside Of Pokémon GO

Part of the fun of the main series Pokémon games is the lore of each species, which Pokémon GO recreates with short descriptions in their Pokédex entries. However, looking into the roles these Pokémon play in other games, and even the anime, can enrich the experience of hunting these creatures in Niantic's mobile game. In honor of the current Unova Celebration Event in Pokémon GO, let's take a deep dive into Roggenrola's lore.

Dex entry number 524, Roggenrola is a pure Rock-type species from the Unova Region, introduced into the world of Pokémon with Generation Five. This Pokémon can be encountered as either male or female and has no discernible gender difference. Referred to as the "Mantle Pokémon," this is what Roggenrola's Dex entry says:

It was found in a fissure in a layer of exposed rock. The material that makes up its body is dirt from several hundred years ago.

Roggenrola is the first stage of a three-stage evolutionary line. It evolves into Boldore, the "Ore Pokémon" and then, finally, Gigalith, classified as the "Compressed Pokémon" due to the way it absorbs the energy of the sunlight for power. All pure Rock-types, this line is one of the most powerful of its typing in Pokémon GO. In the original games, it debuted in Black & White and could be found in the Wellspring Cave. Interestingly, the hole in the middle of its body isn't its mouth nor its eye… it's an ear!

For fans of the anime, Roggenrola takes a prominent role for a while during the Black & White era when Ash catches one in the episode Gotta Catch a Roggenrola! It later evolves into a Boldore on screen. Another Roggenrola appears in The Young Flame Strikes Back! but besides these roles, the species has only made cameo appearances.

Other Pokédex entries offer new information about Roggenrola:

Black: Its ear is hexagonal in shape. Compressed underground, its body is as hard as steel.

White: They were discovered a hundred years ago in an earthquake fissure. Inside each one is an energy core.

Sun: Born deep within the ground, it compares itself with similar species, such as Geodude and Carbink, to settle which has the hardest body.

Sword: It's as hard as steel, but apparently a long soak in water will cause it to soften a bit.

Shield: When it detects a noise, it starts to move. The energy core inside it makes this Pokémon slightly warm to the touch.