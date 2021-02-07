Poké Spotlight: Getting To Know Roselia Outside Of Pokémon GO

Part of the fun of the main series Pokémon games is the lore of each species, which Pokémon GO recreates with short descriptions in their Pokédex entries. However, looking into the roles these Pokémon play in other games, and even the anime, can enrich the experience of hunting these creatures in Niantic's mobile game. In honor of today's Roselia Community Day, let's take a deep dive into this Pokémon's lore.

Dex entry number 315, Roselia is a dual Grass/Poison-type species from the Hoenn Region, introduced into the world of Pokémon with Generation Three. This Pokémon can be encountered as either male or female and has a slight gender difference. The female Roselia features a longer leaf on the front of its body, extending down to its knees, while the male's leaf stops a bit before that. Referred to as the "Thorn Pokémon," this is what Roselia's Dex entry says:

Roselia shoots harp thorns as projectiles at any opponent that tries to steal the flowers on its arms. The aroma of this Pokémon brings serenity to living things.

In the original game series, Roselia debuted as a single-stage species. It wasn't until the following generation introduced the Sinnoh Region that it got both a pre-evolution with Budew and third-stage evolution with Roserade. No other Pokémon as of yet has had a pre-evolution and an evolved form both introduced in a single generation after its debut like this. Roselia, evidenced by its classification of "the Thorn Pokémon," is based on rose bushes.

For fans of the anime, there is a lot of Roselia-centric content to watch! The characters Drew and Nando both have Roselia that later evolve into Roserade, with the former's debuting in Now That's Flower Power and the latter in Dawn of a New Era! Other Roselia feature throughout the series in episodes such as Candid Camerupt, Cheer Pressure, Cilian and the Case of the Purrloin Witness!, and many more.

Other Pokédex entries offer new information about Roselia:

Sapphire: On extremely rare occasions, a Roselia is said to appear with its flowers in unusual colors. The thorns on this Pokémon's head contain a vicious poison.

Emerald: A Roselia that drinks nutritionally rich springwater blooms with lovely flowers. The fragrance of its flowers has the effect of making its foes careless.

FireRed/LeafGreen: Its flowers give off a relaxing fragrance. The stronger its aroma, the healthier the Roselia is.

Diamond: Roselia raised on clean drinking water are known to grow vividly colored flowers.