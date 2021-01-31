Poké Spotlight: Getting To Know Sneasel Outside Of Pokémon GO

Part of the fun of the main series Pokémon games is the lore of each species, which Pokémon GO recreates with short descriptions in their Pokédex entries. However, looking into the roles these Pokémon play in other games, and even the anime, can enrich the experience of hunting these creatures in Niantic's mobile game. In honor of today's Sneasel Limited Research Day, let's take a deep dive into this Pokémon's lore.

Dex entry number 215, Sneasel is a dual Dark/Ice-type species from the Johto Region, introduced into the world of Pokémon with Generation two. This Pokémon can be encountered as male or female and does have a noticeable, physical gender difference. The male has a long feather on its head, while the female has a short one. Referred to as the "Sharp Claw Pokémon," this is what Sneasel's Dex entry says:

Sneasel scales trees by punching its hooked laws into the bark. This Pokémon seeks out unguarded nests and steals eggs for food while the parents are away.

Sneasel evolves into Weavile, its second and final stage that was introduced in Generation Four as part of the Sinnoh region. In the original game series, it evolved while holding a Razor Claw at night. Pokémon GO simplified this evolution, and others, with the Sinnoh Stone. Sneasel and Weavile are notable in that they are the only Dark/Ice-type species in existence.

For fans of the anime, Sneasel is caught by the character Harrison in Pop Goes The Sneasel. This specific Sneasel has had the honor of defeating Ash's Pikachu at the Silver Conference. Other Sneasel appear in episodes such as Hail to the Chef, Duets of the Jungle, Sliding Into Seventh!, and more. Team Flare uses Sneasels in multiple episodes as well.

Other Pokédex entries offer new information about Sneasel:

Gold: Its paws conceal sharp claws. If attacked, it suddenly extends the claws and startles its enemy.

Silver: Vicious in nature, it drives Pidgey from their nests and feasts on the eggs that are left behind.

Black/White: A smart and sneaky Pokémon. A pair may work together to steal Eggs by having one lure the parents away.

Ultra Moon: It blends into the dark of night to ambush its prey. Sneasel will attack Sandshrew, but its hard skin can cause Sneasel's claws to snap off.