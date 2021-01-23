Poké Spotlight: Getting To Know Taillow Outside Of Pokémon GO

Part of the fun of the main series Pokémon games is the lore of each species, which Pokémon GO recreates with short descriptions in their Pokédex entries. However, looking into the roles these Pokémon play in other games, and even the anime, can enrich the experience of hunting these creatures in Niantic's mobile game. In honor of its current feature in the Hoenn Celebration event, let's take a look at Taillow's lore.

Dex entry number 276, Taillow is a dual Normal/Flying-type species from the Hoenn Region, introduced into the world of Pokémon with Generation Three. This Pokémon can be encountered as either male or female and has no discernible gender difference. Referred to as the "Tiny Swallow Pokémon," which gives away the etymology of its name, this is what Taillow's Dex entry says:

Taillow courageously stands its ground against foes, however strong they may be. This gutsy Pokémon will remain defiant even after a loss. On the other hand, it cries loudy if it becomes hungry.

Honestly, sounds like most pets that I've had.

Taillow is the first part of a two-stage evolutionary line. It evolves into Swellow, which loses the "Tiny" part of its classification, as it is known as the "Swallow Pokémon." Taillow was introduced along with another bird Pokémon, Wingull, whose dual typing in Water/Flying. These two species have the same base stats in the original game.

For fans of the anime, Taillow is actually the first species that Ash catches in Hoenn. It debuts in You Never Can Taillow and it evolves into Swellow mid-battle in That's Just Swellow. Other Taillow appear throughout the series in episodes such as We're No Angels! and Oaksnapped! as well as cameo appearances throughout the movies, including Lucario and the Mystery of Mew and Giratina and the Sky Warrior.

Other Pokédex entries offer new information about Taillow:

Sapphire: Taillow is young – it has only just left its nest. As a result, it sometimes becomes lonesome and cries at night. This Pokémon feeds on Wurmple that live in forests.

Emerald: Although it is small, it is very courageous. It will take on a larger Skarmory on an equal footing. However, its will weakens if it becomes hungry.

FireRed/LeafGreen: It dislikes cold seasons. They migrate to other lands in search of warmth, flying over 180 miles a day.

Diamond/Pearl: It has a gutsy spirit that makes it bravely take on tough foes. It flies in search of warm climates.