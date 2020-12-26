Poké Spotlight: Getting To Know Vanillite Outside Of Pokémon GO

Part of the fun of the main series Pokémon games is the lore of each species, which Pokémon GO recreates with short descriptions in their Pokédex entries. However, looking into the roles these Pokémon play in other games, and even the anime, can enrich the experience of hunting these creatures in Niantic's mobile game. In honor of this week's release of Vanillite for the very first time in Pokémon GO, let's take a look at this sentient ice cream cone's lore.

Dex entry number 582, Vanillite is a pure Ice-type species from the Unova Region, introduced into the world of Pokémon with Generation Five. This Pokémon can be encountered as male or female and has no discernable gender difference. Referred to as the "Fresh Snow Pokémon," this is what Vanillite's Dex entry says:

When the morning sun hits an icicle, it wished not to melt, and thus Vanillite was born. At night, it buries itself in snow to sleep.

Now, I'm going to keep this professional… but is that very adorable to anyone else?

Vanillite is the first stage of a three-stage evolutionary line. The middle stage is Vanillish and the third and final stage is Vanilluxe, one of the more powerful Ice-type species in Pokémon GO, clocking in at just a tick weaker than Beartic. Interestingly, Vanillite shares its quite specific classification of "Fresh Snow Pokémon" with another powerful Ice-type, and an iconic, fan-favorite species at that: Glaceon.

For fans of the anime, Vanillite has had a few prominent appearances. Viewers eager to see this sweet little cone can see its debut in Ash and Trip's Third Battle! where it appears as Trip's Pokémon. Then, other Vanillite feature again in the episodes The Mighty Accelguard to the Rescue!, Cilian and the Case of the Purrloin Witness!, Thawing an Icy Panic!, and even the feature film Kyurem VS. The Sword of Justice.

Other Pokédex entries offer new information about Vanillite:

Black: The temperature of their breath is -58° F. They create snow crystals and make snow fall in the areas around them.

Moon: Unable to survive in hot areas, it makes itself comfortable by breathing out air cold enough to cause snow. It burrows into the snow to sleep.