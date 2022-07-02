Pokémon GO Announces Anniversary Event & Mysterious New Adventures
Niantic has announced details for July 2022 events in Pokémon GO. Let's get into the details.
The events happening in July 2022 in Pokémon GO include:
- Wednesday, July 6th – Tuesday, July 12th: Pokémon GO Anniversary Event. This event will focus on Charizard, debuting Party Hat Charizard and Cake Costume Pikachu.
- The event will culminate with a wave of Team GO Rocket content including the debut of Shadow Latios and a new Giovanni Research.
- Sunday, July 17th: Starly Community Day, featuring the debut of Shiny Starly.
- Wednesday, July 27th – Tuesday, August 2nd: A mysterious event will introduce new Pokémon debuts a "new adventures."
We can now elaborate on the Pokémon GO 6th Anniversary event. Here are the full details:
- Date and time: Wednesday, July 6th at 10 AM until Tuesday, July 12th at 8 PM local time
- New costumed Pokémon: Party Hat Charmeleon and Charizard. Cake Costume Pikachu. The previously available Party Hat Charmander can now be evolved.
- Wild spawns: Bulbasaur, Party Hat Charmander, Squirtle, Cake Costume Pikachu, Machop, Ledyba, Ralts, Buneary, Venipede, Chespin, Fennekin, Froakie, Bunnelby, Litleo, and Pikipek. Rare spawns will include Gabite, Clauncher, and Helioptile.
- Raids:
- Tier One: Cake Costume Pikachu, Dratini
- Tier Three: Venusaur, Party Hat Charizard, Blastoise, Tyranitar, Metagross
- Tier Five: Zapdos
- Mega Raids: Mega Charizard X at the start of the event, Mega Charizard Y later in the event.
- Field research encounters: Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Totodile, Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip, Turtwig, Chimchar, Piplup, Snivy, Tepig, Oshawott, Chespin, Fennekin, Froakie, Rowlet, Litten, and Popplio.
- Battle Weekend:
- Date and time: Saturday, Jul 9th at 12 AM until Sunday, July 10th at 11:59 PM local time.
- New Legendary Shadow debut: Shadow Latios arrives and can be caught by defeating Giovanni
- New Team GO Rocket Special Research rewarding a Super Rocket Radar
- Charged TMs will be able to remove Frustration from Shadow Pokémon during the event
- Team GO Rocket balloons every three hours
- 20 GO Battle League sets each day