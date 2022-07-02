Pokémon GO Announces Anniversary Event & Mysterious New Adventures

Niantic has announced details for July 2022 events in Pokémon GO. Let's get into the details.

The events happening in July 2022 in Pokémon GO include:

Wednesday, July 6th – Tuesday, July 12th: Pokémon GO Anniversary Event. This event will focus on Charizard, debuting Party Hat Charizard and Cake Costume Pikachu. The event will culminate with a wave of Team GO Rocket content including the debut of Shadow Latios and a new Giovanni Research.

Pokémon GO Anniversary Event. This event will focus on Charizard, debuting Party Hat Charizard and Cake Costume Pikachu. Sunday, July 17th: Starly Community Day, featuring the debut of Shiny Starly.

Starly Community Day, featuring the debut of Shiny Starly. Wednesday, July 27th – Tuesday, August 2nd: A mysterious event will introduce new Pokémon debuts a "new adventures."

We can now elaborate on the Pokémon GO 6th Anniversary event. Here are the full details:

Date and time: Wednesday, July 6th at 10 AM until Tuesday, July 12th at 8 PM local time

Wednesday, July 6th at 10 AM until Tuesday, July 12th at 8 PM local time New costumed Pokémon: Party Hat Charmeleon and Charizard. Cake Costume Pikachu. The previously available Party Hat Charmander can now be evolved.

Party Hat Charmeleon and Charizard. Cake Costume Pikachu. The previously available Party Hat Charmander can now be evolved. Wild spawns: Bulbasaur, Party Hat Charmander, Squirtle, Cake Costume Pikachu, Machop, Ledyba, Ralts, Buneary, Venipede, Chespin, Fennekin, Froakie, Bunnelby, Litleo, and Pikipek. Rare spawns will include Gabite, Clauncher, and Helioptile.

Bulbasaur, Party Hat Charmander, Squirtle, Cake Costume Pikachu, Machop, Ledyba, Ralts, Buneary, Venipede, Chespin, Fennekin, Froakie, Bunnelby, Litleo, and Pikipek. Rare spawns will include Gabite, Clauncher, and Helioptile. Raids: Tier One: Cake Costume Pikachu, Dratini Tier Three: Venusaur, Party Hat Charizard, Blastoise, Tyranitar, Metagross Tier Five: Zapdos Mega Raids: Mega Charizard X at the start of the event, Mega Charizard Y later in the event.

Field research encounters: Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Totodile, Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip, Turtwig, Chimchar, Piplup, Snivy, Tepig, Oshawott, Chespin, Fennekin, Froakie, Rowlet, Litten, and Popplio.

Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Totodile, Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip, Turtwig, Chimchar, Piplup, Snivy, Tepig, Oshawott, Chespin, Fennekin, Froakie, Rowlet, Litten, and Popplio. Battle Weekend: Date and time: Saturday, Jul 9th at 12 AM until Sunday, July 10th at 11:59 PM local time. New Legendary Shadow debut: Shadow Latios arrives and can be caught by defeating Giovanni New Team GO Rocket Special Research rewarding a Super Rocket Radar Charged TMs will be able to remove Frustration from Shadow Pokémon during the event Team GO Rocket balloons every three hours 20 GO Battle League sets each day

