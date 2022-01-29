Pokémon GO Announces Details For First Live Event In 2022

Niantic has announced details for Pokémon GO Tour: Live. Not to be confused with the major Pokémon GO Tour: Johto event that we are currently building toward in the game, this is an in-person event focused on the Kanto region. It will offer an increased Shiny rate for available spawns, the Kanto Legendary Birds in raids, and chances to catch Mewtwo, Snorlax, and more. Let's get into the details.

Here are the full details for Pokémon GO Tour: Live:

Date & Time: Sunday, February 27th, 2022, from 10 AM to 6 PM local time.

Sunday, February 27th, 2022, from 10 AM to 6 PM local time. Locations: This event will be happening in person at two different spots: Monterrey, Mexico at Parque Fundidora Kaohsiung, Taiwan at the Taiwan Lantern Festival

This event will be happening in person at two different spots: Ticket cost: The equivalent of $25 USD in the local currency.

The equivalent of $25 USD in the local currency. Bonuses for ticketed gameplay include: Event-exclusive spawns and gameplay Event-exclusive Special Research culminating in an encounter with Mewtwo Increased Shiny rate for available Pokémon Increase Ditto spawns Snorlax will be photobombing GO Snapshots Tier Three raids in local cities mentioned above: Farfetch'd, Kangaskhan, Mr. Mime, Tauros Tier Five raids in local cities mentioned above: Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres



This looks very much like an in-person version of last year's Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto. I wonder if the pattern will continue to be that one year will have a region-specific Tour event digitally with the next year hosting an in-person version. Perhaps we'll get Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn digitally and an in-person Pokémon GO Tour: Live focused on Johto in 2023.

There was previously a third location, but Niantic has now announced its cancelation, writing:

We have been observing the situation in Abu Dhabi, and with our community in mind, we have decided to cancel the Pokémon GO Tour: Live event in Yas Bay, Abu Dhabi, on February 27, 2022. Order refunds will be processed within the next two business days. It may take several days for your refund to appear in your account. Ticket holders will receive an additional email shortly. While we're disappointed we won't be able to see you in Abu Dhabi, Pokémon GO Tour: Live will still take place in Monterrey, Mexico, and Kaohsiung, Taiwan, as scheduled.