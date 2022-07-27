Pokémon GO Announces Full Slate Of August 2022 Content

Niantic has announced the full slate of content for August 2022 in Pokémon GO. Let's get into the details.

The Research Breakthrough encounter is pretty good this month. It is Galarian Stunfisk which can indeed be Shiny. Best of luck opening those weekly boxes. This starts August 1st at 1 PM Pacific, so if you want the maximum amount of Galarian Stunfisk encounters, opening your first one no later than July 4th before 1 PM Pacific and your last no later than September 1st before 1 PM Pacific will get you five encounters.

Here are the Spotlight Hours happening in August 2022:

Tuesday, August 2nd, 2022, from 6 PM – 7 PM: Hisuian Voltorb Spotlight Hour with double Stardust for catching Pokémon

Tuesday, August 9th, 2022, from 6 PM – 7 PM: Nidoran Female Spotlight Hour with double XP for catching Pokémon

Tuesday, August 16th, 2022, from 6 PM – 7 PM: Joltik Spotlight Hour with double Candy for catching Pokémon

Tuesday, August 23rd, 2022, from 6 PM – 7 PM: Nidoran Male Spotlight Hour with double Candy for transferring Pokémon

Tuesday, August 30th, 2022, from 6 PM – 7 PM: Pidove Spotlight Hour with double XP for evolving Pokémon

Events happening in August 2022 include:

Friday, August 5th – Sunday, August 7th: Pokémon GO Fest: Sapporo. Though this is an in-person event, we will almost certainly receive a Collection Challenge. We will also likely see an impact to our wild spawns. We will also certainly see Pansage featured in a subsequent Ultra Unlock event.

Wednesday, August 10th – Tuesday, August 16th: Bug Out! 2022 Event featuring Bug-type Pokémon. Details TBA.

Saturday, August 13th: Galarian Zigzagoon Community Day from 11 AM – 2 PM.

Thursday, August 18th – Tuesday, August 23rd: PokémonWorld Championships Event in-game celebration. Details TBA.

Saturday, August 27th: Pokémon GO Fest: Finale. This will be another global remote event. Details have not yet been revealed but it is likely that this will be how most players will receive content that was limited to the in-person events like Pheromosa, Buzzwole, Xurkitree, and Cowboy Hat Snorlax.

Here are the Legendary and Mythical Pokémon that will appear in Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO this August 2022:

Sunday, July 31st, 2022 at 10 AM until Wednesday, August 10th, 2022 at 10 AM: Palkia

Palkia Wednesday, August 10th, 2022 at 10 AM until Thursday, August 18th, 2022 at 10 AM: Genesect (Drive TBA, Shiny-capable)

Genesect (Drive TBA, Shiny-capable) Thursday, August 18th, 2022 at 10 AM until Wednesday, August 31st, 2022 at 10 AM: Zacian & Zamazenta

The Raid Hours for the month of August 2022 are:

August 3rd, 2022, at 6 AM- 7 PM: Palkia

August 10th, 2022, at 6 AM- 7 PM: Genesect (Drive TBA)

August 17th, 2022, at 6 AM- 7 PM: Genesect (Drive TBA)

August 24th, 2022, at 6 AM- 7 PM: Zacian

August 31st, 2022, at 6 AM- 7 PM: Zamazenta

Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids in Pokémon GO this August 2022:

Sunday, July 31st, 2022, at 10 AM until Wednesday, August 10th, 2022 at 10 AM: Mega Abomsanow

Wednesday, August 10th, 2022, at 10 AM until Thursday, August 18th, 2022 at 10 AM: TBA

Thursday, August 18th, 2022, at 10 AM until Thursday, August 25th, 2022 at 10 AM: Mega Slowbro

Mega Slowbro Thursday, August 25th, 2022, at 10 AM until Wednesday, August 31st, 2022 at 10 AM: Mega Ampharos