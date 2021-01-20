Pokémon GO Announces Johto Celebration Event 2021 Details

Niantic has announced the next Pokémon GO event, continuing the current series of region-specific celebrations counting down to the Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto. The Johto Celebration Event will introduce a new Shiny, spotlight Generation Two species in the wild and raids, and offer more features.

Here are the full details for the Johto Celebration in Pokémon GO:

The event will run from Tuesday, January 26th, 2021, at 10 AM to Sunday, January 31st, 2021, at 8 PM local time.

Shiny release: Miltank, coming through with those blue utters.

Wild spawns include: Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Totodile, Mareep, Hoppip, Aipom, Sunkern, Yanma, Murkrow, Gligar, Snubbull, Slugma, and Miltank.

Event Pokémon in 5 KM Eggs: Pichu, Cleffa, Igglybuff, Wooper, Tyrogue, Smoochum, and Larvitar.

Raid features: Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Totodile, Mareep, Marill, and Larvitar in one-star raids; Togetic, Espeon, Umbreon, Skarmory, and Miltank in three-star raids; Entei in five-star raids from Tuesday, January 26, 2021, at 10:00 AM to Sunday, January 31st, 2021, at 10:00 AM local time. After the event wraps, Entei and Suicune will have four-day-long and six-day-long features respectively.

Collection Challenge tasking trainers with catching Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Totodile, Sudowoodo, Sunkern, Murkrow, Smeargle, Miltank, and Larvitar. The rewards are 15 Poké Balls, 10 Ultra Balls, and an Incense.

Also, Niantic has announced that 2018 Pokémon will be able to receive their Community Day moves in Pokémon GO when evolved during the event. Now we know why they were holding out during Recap Community Day last month. Here's the full list that they posted.

Evolve Bayleef (the evolved form of Chikorita) to get a Meganium that knows Frenzy Plant. Evolve Quilava (the evolved form of Cyndaquil) to get a Typhlosion that knows Blast Burn. Evolve Flaaffy (the evolved form of Mareep) to get an Ampharos that knows Dragon Pulse. Evolve Pupitar (the evolved form of Larvitar) to get a Tyranitar that knows Smack Down.

Stay tuned for raid guides on the Johto legendaries soon, Pokémon GO trainers!