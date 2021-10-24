Pokémon GO Announces November 2021 Spotlight Hours

Niantic has announced November 2021's Spotlight Hour Pokémon and bonuses for Pokémon GO. Let's get into the details.

Niantic posted the following details to the official Pokémon GO blog:

Pokémon Spotlight Hours In the month of November, Pokémon Spotlight Hour will take place every Tuesday from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. local time, and each will spotlight a different Pokémon and a special bonus! November 2: Cacnea | 2× Catch Candy

November 9: Chinchou | 2× Transfer Candy

November 16: Turtwig | 2× Catch Stardust

November 23: Chimchar | 2× Catch XP

November 30: Piplup | 2× Catch Candy

Now, some may be wondering why we'd see Spotlight Hour features for Turtwing, Chimchar, and Piplup considering that these species have already had their own Community Days in Pokémon GO. While Community Day status doesn't seem to impact a Spotlight Hour possibility (we did get Gastly!), this time there is indeed a specific reason why these three are being featured. Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup are the Sinnoh Starter Pokémon, and their feature is being used here as a tie-in to the release of the Sinnoh remake games coming to Nintendo Switch in November 2021: Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

There will also be a Sinnoh-themed event in Pokémon GO tying into the release of Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. I'd bet that we'll also see the Sinnoh Starters featured during this event.

Now, normally I'd encourage Pokémon GO trainers to take advantage of the double Transfer Candy feature, which can be found next month during Chinchou Spotlight Hour. However, this time, I will instead caution trainers to wait. Shinx Community Day will take place on November 21st and will include the special bonus of not only triple transfer Candy but quadruple chances to earning Candy XL by transferring Pokémon. This is perhaps the best chance to farm Candy XL the game has ever offered, so keep that in mind before transferring during Spotlight Hour.