Pokémon GO Announces Solosis Community Day For October 2025

October is always an exciting time in Pokémon GO and Niantic has already started announcing event... beginning with Solosis Community Day.

Event runs October 12, 2025, from 2–5 p.m. local time, with select bonuses extended until 9 p.m. at PokéStops.

Evolve Duosion to get a Reuniclus with the exclusive Fast Attack Charm for battles and raids.

Special $1.99 Timed Research offers Solosis encounters, Premium Battle Pass, and rare rewards.

Pokémon GO has announced Solosis as the focus of October 2025 Community Day with a special Lure Module Bonus. Let's get into the details.

Here's what's happening for the October 2025 Community Day: Solosis event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Sunday, October 12, 2025, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time

Sunday, October 12, 2025, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time Featured Pokémon : Solsis with boosted Shiny odds

: Solsis with boosted Shiny odds Special moves : Evolve Duosion (Solosis's Evolution) during the event or up to four hours afterwards to get a Reuniclus that knows the Fast Attack Charm. Trainer Battles: 13 power Gyms and raids: 20 power

: Evolve Duosion (Solosis's Evolution) during the event or up to four hours afterwards to get a Reuniclus that knows the Fast Attack Charm. Community Day Special Research Storyline : A $1.99 Timed Research will be available in the shop. Here is what Niantic has to say about this questline: For US$1.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you'll be able to access the Solosis Community Day–exclusive Special Research. Complete this research for even more rewards including: 3 encounters with Solosis that have a Tales of Transformation–themed Special Background Additional encounters with Solosis 1 Premium Battle Pass 1 Rare Candy XL Stay tuned for when tickets for the Special Research go live. Don't forget: You're now able to purchase and gift tickets to any of your friends that you've achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with. To gift a ticket, tap the Special Research ticket in the in-game shop, then tap the Gift button instead of the Buy button. Tickets are nonrefundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Please note that this Special Research will not include an in-game medal and will not feature a story.

: A $1.99 Timed Research will be available in the shop. Here is what Niantic has to say about this questline: Event bonuses : Lure Module Bonus: From 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. local time, Solosis will have a very high chance of appearing at PokéStops with active regular Lure Modules. Solosis attracted to regular Lure Modules will still have an increased chance to be Shiny and may have a Special Background. That's more chances to encounter the featured Pokémon even after the event hours. Field Research: Stardust, Great Balls, additional encounters with Solosis, and rare encounters with Solosis that have a Tales of Transformation Special Background—if you're lucky! 3× Stardust for catching Pokémon. 2× Candy for catching Pokémon. 2× chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL from catching Pokémon. Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for three hours. GO Snapshot Photobombs Lure Modules will last for one hour and may attract the featured Pokémon. While most bonuses are only active during the three-hour event period, these will be active from 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. local time. One additional Special Trade can be made for a maximum of three for the day. While most bonuses are only active during the three-hour event period, these will be active from 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. local time. Trades will require 50% less Stardust. While most bonuses are only active during the three-hour event period, these will be active from 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. local time.

:

