Pokémon GO Announces The Season of GO Starting in June 2022

Ahead of next weekend's landmark remote event Pokémon GO Fest 2022, Niantic has announced details for the next Season of Pokémon GO gameplay. The Season of GO, clearly inspired by Niantic's initiative to get the playerbase back to its state of active, real-world, on-the-move gameplay, will start on June 1st as the Season of Alola concludes. Let's get into the details.

Here's what we can currently confirm for the Season of GO, which comes to Pokémon GO next week:

Date and time: June 1st, 2022, at 10:00 AM to September 1st, 2022 at 10:00 AM local time.

June 1st, 2022, at 10:00 AM to September 1st, 2022 at 10:00 AM local time. Season-long bonuses: Increased friendship bonus damage for raids. Increased damage for Pokémon participating in raids remotely. This is something that players will be happy to see, as other aspects of Remote Raids including the price of the three-pass bundle have been changed. One-hour Lure Modules. One extra Special Trade per day. This is a major win to me, and a great move to encourage people to get out there. In my exclusive interview with Niantic's Humberto Kam , it was made clear that Niantic wants to add to the game to invite people to play outside rather than to take every pandemic bonus away, and this is the exact kind of additive that I think will actually be impactful. One extra Pokémon Candy when trading Pokémon and Guaranteed Candy XL when trading Pokémon. More trading bonuses are cool, and that last bit about Candy XL is what's going to be most appreciated. Guaranteed Gifts from PokéStop spins. Earlier access to Candy XL. This means that starting with the Season of GO and continuing beyond (seemingly permanent), Trainers level 31 and above can now earn Candy XL. As usual, Different Pokémon will be appearing in the Northern Hemisphere and Southern Hemisphere and in different areas around the world in their habitats.



Major events are happening in June including Pokémon GO Fest 2022, Adventure Week from June 7th through June 12, and the unusually long and equally exciting Pokémon TCG Crossover Event which ties into the release of this special expansion. That event will go from June 13th – June 30th.