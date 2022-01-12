Pokémon GO Battle League Season 10: Great League Meta Jan. 2022

Posted on
by
|
Comments

GO Battle League Season Ten continues in Pokémon GO. Right now, the Great League and the Sinnoh Cup are live. Let's take a look at the meta of the standard Great League, which has a CP limit of 1,500 per Pokémon. Prepare to take your buddies into battle with this guide, breaking down the top species to use in Pokémon GO Great League bouts right now.

GBL battle in Pokémon GO. Credit: Niantic
GBL battle in Pokémon GO. Credit: Niantic

The current top 20 species and moves to use in Pokémon GO's Great League are:

  1. Galarian Stunfisk: Mud Shot, Rock Slide, Earthquake
  2. Trevenant: Shadow Claw, Seed Bomb, Shadow Ball
  3. Azumarill (powered up with Candy XL): Bubble, Ice Beam, Hydro Pump
  4. Bastiodon (powered up with Candy XL): Smack Down, Stone Edge, Flamethrower
  5. Azumarill: Bubble, Ice Beam, Hydro Pump
  6. Medicham (powered up with Candy XL): Counter, Ice Punch, Psychic
  7. Jellicent: Hex, Bubble Beam, Shadow Ball
  8. Altaria: Dragon Breath, Sky Attack, Moonblast
  9. Diggersbly (powered up with Candy XL): Mud Shot, Fire Punch, Earthquake
  10. Registeel: Lock On, Focus Blast, Flash Cannon
  11. Scrafty: Counter, Foul Play, Power-up Punch
  12. Shadow Machamp: Counter, Cross Chop, Rock Slide
  13. Purified Sableye (powered up with Candy XL): Shadow Claw, Foul Play, Return
  14. Shadow Swampert: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon, Sludge Wave
  15. Skarmory: Air Slash, Brave Bird, Sky Attack
  16. Swampert: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon, Sludge Wave
  17. Bastiodon: Smack Down, Stone Edge, Flamethrower
  18. Regirock: Lock On, Stone Edge, Focus Blast
  19. Alolan Ninetails: Powder Snow, Ice-type Weather Ball, Dazzling Gleam
  20. Cresselia: Psycho Cut, Grass Knot, Moonblast

Two species that were featured as Top 20 Great League choices during the last cycle of Pokémon GO Battle League who slipped off the list are:

  • Lickitung (powered up with Candy XL): Lick, Body Slam, Power Whip
  • Mandibuzz: Snarl, Foul Play, Aerial Ace

Those are still good species to use, though, as they are the 21st and 22nd choices.

Stay tuned for the meta rankings for the Sinnoh Cup on Bleeding Cool today.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Theo Dwyer

Theo Dwyer writes about comics, film, and games.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.