Pokémon GO Battle League Season 10: Great League Meta Jan. 2022

GO Battle League Season Ten continues in Pokémon GO. Right now, the Great League and the Sinnoh Cup are live. Let's take a look at the meta of the standard Great League, which has a CP limit of 1,500 per Pokémon. Prepare to take your buddies into battle with this guide, breaking down the top species to use in Pokémon GO Great League bouts right now.

The current top 20 species and moves to use in Pokémon GO's Great League are:

Galarian Stunfisk: Mud Shot, Rock Slide, Earthquake Trevenant: Shadow Claw, Seed Bomb, Shadow Ball Azumarill (powered up with Candy XL): Bubble, Ice Beam, Hydro Pump Bastiodon (powered up with Candy XL): Smack Down, Stone Edge, Flamethrower Azumarill: Bubble, Ice Beam, Hydro Pump Medicham (powered up with Candy XL): Counter, Ice Punch, Psychic Jellicent: Hex, Bubble Beam, Shadow Ball Altaria: Dragon Breath, Sky Attack, Moonblast Diggersbly (powered up with Candy XL): Mud Shot, Fire Punch, Earthquake Registeel: Lock On, Focus Blast, Flash Cannon Scrafty: Counter, Foul Play, Power-up Punch Shadow Machamp: Counter, Cross Chop, Rock Slide Purified Sableye (powered up with Candy XL): Shadow Claw, Foul Play, Return Shadow Swampert: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon, Sludge Wave Skarmory: Air Slash, Brave Bird, Sky Attack Swampert: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon, Sludge Wave Bastiodon: Smack Down, Stone Edge, Flamethrower Regirock: Lock On, Stone Edge, Focus Blast Alolan Ninetails: Powder Snow, Ice-type Weather Ball, Dazzling Gleam Cresselia: Psycho Cut, Grass Knot, Moonblast

Two species that were featured as Top 20 Great League choices during the last cycle of Pokémon GO Battle League who slipped off the list are:

Lickitung (powered up with Candy XL): Lick, Body Slam, Power Whip

Mandibuzz: Snarl, Foul Play, Aerial Ace

Those are still good species to use, though, as they are the 21st and 22nd choices.

