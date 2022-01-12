Pokémon GO Battle League Season 10: Great League Meta Jan. 2022
GO Battle League Season Ten continues in Pokémon GO. Right now, the Great League and the Sinnoh Cup are live. Let's take a look at the meta of the standard Great League, which has a CP limit of 1,500 per Pokémon. Prepare to take your buddies into battle with this guide, breaking down the top species to use in Pokémon GO Great League bouts right now.
The current top 20 species and moves to use in Pokémon GO's Great League are:
- Galarian Stunfisk: Mud Shot, Rock Slide, Earthquake
- Trevenant: Shadow Claw, Seed Bomb, Shadow Ball
- Azumarill (powered up with Candy XL): Bubble, Ice Beam, Hydro Pump
- Bastiodon (powered up with Candy XL): Smack Down, Stone Edge, Flamethrower
- Azumarill: Bubble, Ice Beam, Hydro Pump
- Medicham (powered up with Candy XL): Counter, Ice Punch, Psychic
- Jellicent: Hex, Bubble Beam, Shadow Ball
- Altaria: Dragon Breath, Sky Attack, Moonblast
- Diggersbly (powered up with Candy XL): Mud Shot, Fire Punch, Earthquake
- Registeel: Lock On, Focus Blast, Flash Cannon
- Scrafty: Counter, Foul Play, Power-up Punch
- Shadow Machamp: Counter, Cross Chop, Rock Slide
- Purified Sableye (powered up with Candy XL): Shadow Claw, Foul Play, Return
- Shadow Swampert: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon, Sludge Wave
- Skarmory: Air Slash, Brave Bird, Sky Attack
- Swampert: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon, Sludge Wave
- Bastiodon: Smack Down, Stone Edge, Flamethrower
- Regirock: Lock On, Stone Edge, Focus Blast
- Alolan Ninetails: Powder Snow, Ice-type Weather Ball, Dazzling Gleam
- Cresselia: Psycho Cut, Grass Knot, Moonblast
Two species that were featured as Top 20 Great League choices during the last cycle of Pokémon GO Battle League who slipped off the list are:
- Lickitung (powered up with Candy XL): Lick, Body Slam, Power Whip
- Mandibuzz: Snarl, Foul Play, Aerial Ace
Those are still good species to use, though, as they are the 21st and 22nd choices.
Stay tuned for the meta rankings for the Sinnoh Cup on Bleeding Cool today.