Pokémon GO Battle League Season 6 Part 2: Top Ultra Premier Meta

The second half of GO Battle League Season Six has now switched over from Great League to Ultra League in Pokémon GO. Ultra League limits the CP of Pokémon used in PVP bouts to 2500. In addition to the standard Ultra League, there is also an Ultra League Premier Cup that excludes Legendaries and Mythicals. Prepare to take your buddies into battle with this guide, breaking down the top species to use in Pokémon GO Ultra League Premier Cup battles.

According to PVPoke, a platform that plugs in the stats of each species to determine the top meta of each league and cup has the top twenty Ultra League Premier Cup choices in Pokémon GO listed as:

Galarian Stunfisk (powered up with Candy XL): Mud Shot, Rock Slide, Earthquake Jellicent (powered up with Candy XL): Bubble, Bubble Beam, Shadow Ball Shadow Swampert: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon, Sludge Wave Shadow Machamp: Counter, Cross Chop, Rock Slide Mandibuzz (powered up with Candy XL): Snarl, Foul Play, Aerial Ace Machamp: Counter, Cross Chop, Rock Slide Abomasnow (powered up with Candy XL): Powder Snow, Ice-type Weather Ball, Energy Ball Scrafty (powered up with Candy XL): Counter, Foul Play, Power-Up Punch Politoed (powered up with Candy XL): Mud Shot, Water-type Weather Ball, Earthquake Drifblim (powered up with Candy XL): Hex, Icy Wind, Shadow Ball Skarmory (powered up with Candy XL): Air Slash, Brave Bird, Sky Attack Alolan Ninetails (powered up with Candy XL): Powder Snow, Ice-type Weather Ball, Psyshock Shadow Magnezone: Spark, Wild Charge, Mirror Shot Sirfetch'd: Counter, Close Combat, Leaf Blade Shadow Venusaur: Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant, Sludge Bomb Altaria (powered up with Candy XL): Dragon Breath, Sky Attack, Dragon Pulse Venusaur: Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant, Sludge Bomb Escavalier: Counter, Drill Run, Megahorn Ferrothorn (powered up with Candy XL): Bullet Seed, Power Whip, Flash Cannon Umbreon (powered up with Candy XL): Snarl, Foul Play, Last Resort

With these choices, in many ways, it looks like Ultra League Premier has become where Great Leage species powered up past Level 40 can battle best. Now, if only we could actually get enough Candy XL to make teams based on this meta.