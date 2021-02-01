Pokémon GO Battle League Season 6 Part 2: Top Ultra Premier Meta

The second half of GO Battle League Season Six has now switched over from Great League to Ultra League in Pokémon GO. Ultra League limits the CP of Pokémon used in PVP bouts to 2500. In addition to the standard Ultra League, there is also an Ultra League Premier Cup that excludes Legendaries and Mythicals. Prepare to take your buddies into battle with this guide, breaking down the top species to use in Pokémon GO Ultra League Premier Cup battles.
According to PVPoke, a platform that plugs in the stats of each species to determine the top meta of each league and cup has the top twenty Ultra League Premier Cup choices in Pokémon GO listed as:
- Galarian Stunfisk (powered up with Candy XL): Mud Shot, Rock Slide, Earthquake
- Jellicent (powered up with Candy XL): Bubble, Bubble Beam, Shadow Ball
- Shadow Swampert: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon, Sludge Wave
- Shadow Machamp: Counter, Cross Chop, Rock Slide
- Mandibuzz (powered up with Candy XL): Snarl, Foul Play, Aerial Ace
- Machamp: Counter, Cross Chop, Rock Slide
- Abomasnow (powered up with Candy XL): Powder Snow, Ice-type Weather Ball, Energy Ball
- Scrafty (powered up with Candy XL): Counter, Foul Play, Power-Up Punch
- Politoed (powered up with Candy XL): Mud Shot, Water-type Weather Ball, Earthquake
- Drifblim (powered up with Candy XL): Hex, Icy Wind, Shadow Ball
- Skarmory (powered up with Candy XL): Air Slash, Brave Bird, Sky Attack
- Alolan Ninetails (powered up with Candy XL): Powder Snow, Ice-type Weather Ball, Psyshock
- Shadow Magnezone: Spark, Wild Charge, Mirror Shot
- Sirfetch'd: Counter, Close Combat, Leaf Blade
- Shadow Venusaur: Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant, Sludge Bomb
- Altaria (powered up with Candy XL): Dragon Breath, Sky Attack, Dragon Pulse
- Venusaur: Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant, Sludge Bomb
- Escavalier: Counter, Drill Run, Megahorn
- Ferrothorn (powered up with Candy XL): Bullet Seed, Power Whip, Flash Cannon
- Umbreon (powered up with Candy XL): Snarl, Foul Play, Last Resort
With these choices, in many ways, it looks like Ultra League Premier has become where Great Leage species powered up past Level 40 can battle best. Now, if only we could actually get enough Candy XL to make teams based on this meta.