Pokémon GO Battle League Season 7: Top Master League Meta

The GO Battle League Season Seven is now running in Pokémon GO. Ultra League has concluded for now, and Master League, which features no limit on a Pokémon CP, is currently active. Prepare to take your buddies into battle with this guide, breaking down the top species to use in Pokémon GO Master League battles right now.

According to PVPoke, a platform that plugs in the stats of each species to determine the top meta of each league and cup, has the top twenty Master League choices in Pokémon GO listed as:

Swampert (powered up with Candy XL): Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon, Earthquake Groudon: Mud Shot, Earthquake, Fire Punch Melmetal (powered up with Candy XL): Thunder Shock, Superpower, Rock Slide Shadow Swampert (powered up with Candy XL): Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon, Earthquake Origin Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball, Ominous Wind Gyrados (powered up with Candy XL): Dragon Breath, Aqua Tail, Crunch Shadow Gyarados (powered up with Candy XL): Dragon Breath, Aqua Tail, Crunch Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Psystrike, Focus Blast Zekrom: Dragon Breath, Crunch, Wild Charge Palkia: Dragon Breath, Aqua Tail, Draco Meteor Metagross (powered up with Candy XL): Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash, Earthquake Shadow Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Psystrike, Shadow Ball Excadrill (powered up with Candy XL): Mud Shot, Drill Run, Rock Slide Mamoswine (powered up with Candy XL): Powder Snow, Avalanche, Bulldoze Garchomp: Mud Shot, Outrage, Earthquake Shadow Dragonite: Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw, Hurricane Altered Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Dragon Claw, Shadow Sneak Shadow Machamp (powered up with Candy XL): Counter, Cross Chop, Rock Slide Reshiram: Dragon Breath, Crunch, Overheat Shadow Mamoswine (powered up with Candy XL): Powder Snow, Avalanche, Stone Edge

Keep in mind that the meta is always shifting due to changes in the effectiveness of certain moves, so be sure to check frequently as to whether your team remains at the top of the Pokémon GO PVP meta.