Pokémon GO Battle League Season 9 Begins Today

GO Battle League Season Nine begins today in Pokémon GO. Let's get into the details!

Niantic posted the breakdown of GO Battle League Season Nine over at the official Pokémon GO blog:

Your ranking at the end of this season will be more important than it ever has, so make sure to start your climb early! As the season progresses, we'll have more to share on how this season's results will impact things going forward—so stay tuned!

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool as news regarding what this means comes in.

Niantic continues:

Now, let's get into what you can expect during GO Battle League Season 9! Season 9 Start Date, Rank Resets, and End-of-Season Rewards GO Battle League Season 9 will start on Monday, August 30, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. PDT (GMT −7). The following will occur at the beginning of the season. End of season rewards will be available on the battle screen.

My advice here? Make sure that you're in the middle of a set. For the past few seasons, being in the middle of a set when you claim your rewards ended up giving Pokémon GO players the rewards corresponding to one rank higher than they actually were.

Niantic continues:

Your GO Battle League rank will be reset. Rank-up requirements will remain the same as in Season 8.

Here's the Pokémon GO Battle League Season Nine schedule:

Aug 30 – Sep 13 Great League Great League Remix

Sep 13 – Sep 27 Ultra League Ultra League Remix

Sep 27 – Oct 11 Master League* Master League Classic* Little Jungle Cup* * 3× Stardust from win rewards (this does not include end of set rewards)

Oct 11 – Oct 25 Great League Halloween Cup (begins Oct 15)

Oct 25 – Nov 8 Ultra League UL Premier Classic Halloween Cup (ends Nov 2)

Nov 8 – Nov 22 Master League* ML Premier Classic* Special Cup: Players' Choice* * 3× Stardust from win rewards (this does not include end of set rewards)

Nov 22 – Nov 29 Great League Ultra League Master League



Well, it's great to see Master League Premier return to Pokémon GO. Much less great, however, to see them merge it with the horrible Master League Classic. For sure just let it be its own thing, right? Ah, well. I may be the only one pushing for Niantic to bring that old league back, but hey, I'm okay with that.