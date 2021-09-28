Pokémon GO Battle League Season 9: Master Classic Meta Sept. 2021
GO Battle League Season Nine is happening now in Pokémon GO. A run of Ultra League has wrapped up, and now it's time for Master League, Master League Classic, and the new Little Jungle Cup. The standard Master League allows any Pokémon with any CP, while the Master League Classic creates a new meta by banning Pokémon that have been powered up with Candy XL. Let's take a look at the meta for the Master League Classic.
The current top 20 species and moves to use in Pokémon GO's Master League Classic are:
- Groudon: Mud Shot, Earthquake, Fire Punch
- Melmetal: Thunder Shock, Superpower, Rock Slide
- Yveltal: Snarl, Dark Pulse, Focus Blast
- Lugia: Dragon Tail, Sky Attack, Aeroblast
- Garchomp: Mud Shot, Outrage, Earth Power
- Dialga: Dragon Breath, Iron Head, Draco Meteor
- Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Brave Bird, Earthquake
- Zekrom: Dragon Breath, Crunch, Wild Charge
- Shadow Dragonite: Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw, Hurricane
- Origin Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball, Ominous Wind
- Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Psystrike, Focus Blast
- Shadow Snorlax: Lick, Body Slam, Superpower
- Zamazenta in its Hero of Many Battles Forme: Snarl, Close Combat, Crunch
- Palkia: Dragon Breath, Aqua Tail, Draco Meteor
- Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche, Bulldoze
- Shadow Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche, Bulldoze
- Aria Forme Meloetta: Confusion, Psyshock, Thunder
- Zacian in its Hero of Many Battles Forme: Snarl, Close Combat, Play Rough
- Dragonite: Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw, Hurricane
- Reshiram: Dragon Breath, Crunch, Overheat
Three new species released in Pokémon GO this summer have impacted the Master League meta, including the two Galarian Legendaries Zacian and Zamazenta, both in their Hero of Many Battles Formes. Then, we have Meloetta in its Aria Forme which was release at GO Fest 2021 and is now available through Special Research for those who missed the event. These are the Pokémon that have slipped from the Top 20:
- Incarnate Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Rock Slide, Earth Power
- Snorlax: Lick, Body Slam, Earthquake
- Altered Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Dragon Claw, Shadow Sneak