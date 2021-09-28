Pokémon GO Battle League Season 9: Master Classic Meta Sept. 2021

GO Battle League Season Nine is happening now in Pokémon GO. A run of Ultra League has wrapped up, and now it's time for Master League, Master League Classic, and the new Little Jungle Cup. The standard Master League allows any Pokémon with any CP, while the Master League Classic creates a new meta by banning Pokémon that have been powered up with Candy XL. Let's take a look at the meta for the Master League Classic.

The current top 20 species and moves to use in Pokémon GO's Master League Classic are:

Groudon: Mud Shot, Earthquake, Fire Punch Melmetal: Thunder Shock, Superpower, Rock Slide Yveltal: Snarl, Dark Pulse, Focus Blast Lugia: Dragon Tail, Sky Attack, Aeroblast Garchomp: Mud Shot, Outrage, Earth Power Dialga: Dragon Breath, Iron Head, Draco Meteor Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Brave Bird, Earthquake Zekrom: Dragon Breath, Crunch, Wild Charge Shadow Dragonite: Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw, Hurricane Origin Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball, Ominous Wind Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Psystrike, Focus Blast Shadow Snorlax: Lick, Body Slam, Superpower Zamazenta in its Hero of Many Battles Forme: Snarl, Close Combat, Crunch Palkia: Dragon Breath, Aqua Tail, Draco Meteor Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche, Bulldoze Shadow Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche, Bulldoze Aria Forme Meloetta: Confusion, Psyshock, Thunder Zacian in its Hero of Many Battles Forme: Snarl, Close Combat, Play Rough Dragonite: Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw, Hurricane Reshiram: Dragon Breath, Crunch, Overheat

Three new species released in Pokémon GO this summer have impacted the Master League meta, including the two Galarian Legendaries Zacian and Zamazenta, both in their Hero of Many Battles Formes. Then, we have Meloetta in its Aria Forme which was release at GO Fest 2021 and is now available through Special Research for those who missed the event. These are the Pokémon that have slipped from the Top 20:

Incarnate Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Rock Slide, Earth Power

Snorlax: Lick, Body Slam, Earthquake

Altered Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Dragon Claw, Shadow Sneak