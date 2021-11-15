Pokémon GO: Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Part 1 Raid Rotation

The first part of the Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl celebration event begins tomorrow in Pokémon GO. This Sinnoh-focused event celebrates the new games of the same name that are coming to Nintendo Switch. In addition to featuring the Sinnoh starters with new costumes, this event will introduce a new raid rotation. Let's take a look at what raids are worthy of your pass and which are worth passing on.

Here is the complete raid rotation of the Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl Celebration Part One in Pokémon GO:

Tier One

Bronzor – Shiny available, boosted rate

Cranidos – Shiny available, rate unknown

Drifloon – Shiny available, standard rate

Gible – Shiny available, boosted rate

This is the best Tier One raid rotation we've gotten in a long, long time. It's funny what a Community Day can do, though. Gible raids were some of the most sought-after raids the few times they were featured in Pokémon GO. Now that it has had a Community Day, I think it's clearly the Cranidos raids that will be the biggest draw considering how rare this Shiny-capable Pokémon is.

Tier Three

Drapion

Gallade

Lopunny – Shiny available, standard Mega-capable rate of one in 60

Toxicroak

Tyranitar

Tyranitar is certainly worth raiding due to how rare Larvitar is. Raiding for Candy is a good bet for T-Tar. Now, here's something interesting about Lopunny. Remember that Pokémon GO doesn't set Shiny odds to the manner in which a species is encountered but rather the species. Due to Lopunny being a Mega-capable Pokémon, it can now be encountered as a Shiny even in Tier Three raids.

Tier Five

Cresselia – Shiny available, standard Legendary rate of one in 20

Mega Raids

Mega Lopunny – Shiny available, standard Mega-capable rate of one in 60

These are the new Legendary and Mega features that will continue past this event. In fact, these will continue on for the entire rest of the month, closing out the Season of Mischief in Pokémon GO.