Pokémon GO Brings In-Person GO Fest 2021 Ops To Select Cities

Niantic has announced an in-person celebration of GO Fest 2021 in select cities for Pokémon GO trainers. Does this mean that the event is returning to its former structure? Not exactly. Let's take a look at the details of what this newly announced update to GO Fest 2021 will entail.

Over at the official Pokémon GO blog, Niantic announced in-person photo ops for GO Fest 2021 in limited locations:

We're excited to announce that real-world Pokémon GO Fest celebrations will be held in more than 20 cities this year. While we can't all gather on the scale of previous Pokémon GO Fest events, these outdoor and socially distanced experiences will still certainly be worth attending if you're nearby! Don't worry—the Pokémon GO Fest 2021 in-game experience will still be the same for everyone around the world. However, Trainers who attend these in-person celebrations can look forward to enjoying photo ops as they explore the city! Please note that these real-world celebrations are scheduled for Saturday, July 17, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. local time, and will not happen on Sunday. As you plan your weekend, please adhere to local policies, guidelines, and restrictions regarding travel. If you'd like to join any of the celebrations […], you must register via this link or through the Events section in the app.

The cities that will host in-person events for Pokémon GO Fest 2021 are:

Europe

Linz, AT

Dresden, DE

Essen, DE

Hamburg, DE

Sevilla, ES

Paris, FR

Warsaw, PL

Bristol, UK

Edinburgh, UK

Liverpool, UK

London, UK

United States

San Francisco, CA

Denver, CO

Atlanta, GA

Chicago, IL

Indianapolis, IN

New York City, NY

Nashville, TN

Austin, TX

Seattle, WA

Washington, D.C.

Asia-Pacific

Auckland, NZ

GO Fest 2021, as mentioned, will remain the same as announced. It will include two days of content, with Saturday, July 17th including a boosted Shiny rate for the featured Pokémon and Sunday, July 18th focusing on raids with every Legendary that has ever been released in the game (or, at least one Forme of each one) available in raids. GO Fest 2021 also marks the arrival of the new Mythical Pokémon Meloetta to Pokémon GO. Players will be able to unlock Meloetta by completing Special Research. In the months following GO Fest 2021, Meloetta will see a wide release in Pokémon GO through Special Research for all trainers.