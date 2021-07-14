Pokémon GO Countdown: 3 Days Until GO Fest 2021

The countdown to GO Fest 2021 in Pokémon GO has begun! This is the second year in a row that Niantic is hosting GO Fest as a remote event, allowing players to participate in the festivities from home for a fraction of last year's price. GO Fest 2021 will run on Saturday, July 17th from 10 AM through 6 PM and Sunday, July 18th from 10 AM – 6 PM. Day One will focus mostly on Pokémon in the wild, with habitat-themed hours and a boosted Shiny rate. Day Two will focus on raids, with every Legendary Pokémon featured in the history of the game (at least one Forme of each) coming back to Tier Fives. As we get closer and closer to the launch of GO Fest 2021, you can stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for coverage of the event as well as helpful preparation guides.

Today, let's cover general tips that will help Pokémon GO trainers with gameplay during GO Fest 2021:

Learn the Quick Catch Method. When you're faced with a non-Shiny Pokémon during GO Fest 2021, you want to make the catching process as speedy as possible. You can actually cut that process down to a fraction of the time it normally takes by cutting out the catch animation. This is called the Quick Catch Method. It exploits a minor glitch in the game that allows you to run from the Pokémon after it has been struck by the ball. You can learn how to do so by reading our guide.

Portable chargers: This is an essential move if you plan on playing all day. Charge up the day before so that you don't have to end up taking any unplanned breaks.

That said… plan breaks. It's going to be hot this weekend and the event hours may be a bit rough, especially if you're active and on your feet the whole time. Planning breaks will not only help with your longevity but will also be a great time to check back on your storage, look for hundos, and transfer Pokémon.

Know what you're looking for. Check the announcement blog to see what Niantic has told us about the event, but also stay tuned to Bleeding Cool this weekend. Last year, we were able to break the news of Sunday's Legendaries and Team GO Rocket plans during the day on Saturday. There will certainly be some surprises coming to Pokémon GO for the event, and staying on top of the event's possible offerings will help you take advantage of everything available.

To tune in to all of our GO Fest 2021 coverage, be sure to check our event tag every day.

DAYS REMAINING UNTIL POKÉMON GO FEST 2021:

3