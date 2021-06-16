Pokémon GO Embraces The Meme With Overpowered Bidoof Event

Bidoof is one of the most memed Pokémon in existence. This tranquil beaver has been made into something of a God of Destruction on the Internet, with many Pokémon trainers quaking in fear before its imposing teeth, its beady eyes and doom, and its fluffy coat of terror. Niantic has decided to lean into the meme with an upcoming Pokémon GO event which will see Bidoof get seated with unusually strong moves… and also finally get its Shiny release.

The Bidoof Breakout event in Pokémon GO will feature the following:

Date + Time: Friday, June 25th, 2021 at 10:00 AM through Thursday, July 1st, 2021 at 8:00 PM local time.

Shiny release: Bidoof.

Bidoof spotlight! Bidoof will be featured in raids, the wild, and through Field Research.

An odd quirk of the event. Niantic wrote: "Our preliminary research suggests that the rate at which Bidoof will be appearing in the wild will increase over the course of the event."

Limited time attacks: During the event, Bidoof will be featured with different attacks that it cannot normally learn on specific days. These days and attacks are: Thursday, July 1st, 2021, from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM: Use a Charged TM to teach Bidoof any of the following attacks. Shadow Ball: From Friday, June 25th, 2021, at 10:00 AM to Saturday, June 26th, 2021, at 11:59 PM local time. Thunderbolt: From Sunday, June 27th, 2021, at 12:00 AM to Monday, June 28th, 2021, at 11:59 PM local time. Ice Beam: From Tuesday, June 29th, 2021, at 12:00 AM to Wednesday, June 30th, 2021, at 11:59 PM local time. Hyper Beam on Bibarel: Evolving Bidoof during the event will automatically give it this move. The other moves above are only for Bidoof, not its evolution of Bibarel.

Team GO Rocket: Shadow Bidoof will be boosted during the event.

Stickers: Bidoof Gift stickers will be available from opening gifts and visiting PokéStops.

Bonuses: Double Catch XP: From Friday, June 25th, 2021, at 10:00 AM to Saturday, June 26th, 2021, at 11:59 PM local time. Triple Catch XP: From Sunday, June 27th, 2021, at 12:00 AM to Monday, June 28th, 2021, at 11:59 PM local time. Quadruple Catch XP: From Tuesday, June 29th, 2021, at 12:00 AM to Wednesday, June 30th, 2021, at 11:59 PM local time.

