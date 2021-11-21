Pokémon GO Event Review: BDSP Celebration Part Two

The second half of this past week's two-part Pokémon GO event has wrapped up. This Sinnoh-focused event celebrated the release of the new Nintendo Switch games, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl, with the first half focusing on Brilliant Diamond and the final half switching to Shining Pearl. After a great start, did Niantic continue to bring it with Part Two?

What worked in this Pokémon GO event

The quality continues: The truth is, the same things that worked for Part One worked well for Part Two. As my Part One review said, we had good quality offerings for all of the following aspects of the event: Raids : We had a strong rotation with dynamic choices that trainers would want to raid for a host of different reasons. This is all too rare in Pokémon GO these days. Costume Pokémon : The offerings from Part One were flipped. We got the Sinnoh Starters with Dawn's hat in the wild and with Lucas's hat in tasks. This made the event a busy one for Shiny hunters. Eggs: Same Egg offerings as Part One, which is a major win. The best aspect of the event was Mime Jr. in 7KM Gift Eggs worldwide. Like I said in Part One, for the first time since what feels like early 2020, Niantic seems as if they're being generous. Spawns : Overall, the spawns were strong mostly due to the Costume Pokémon being common.

The truth is, the same things that worked for Part One worked well for Part Two. As my Part One review said, we had good quality offerings for all of the following aspects of the event:

What didn't work in this Pokémon GO event

Length: As with the first half of the event, this was way too short of an event considering how good it was. Take a look at next week's event in comparison. Next week, we have an Ed Sheeran-focused event that will last longer than a week with the only real draw being another shot at catching the previously released Sunglasses Squirtle. Every other aspect of the event features common spawns. Now, compare that to this event, where we got less than three days with each part to hunt a total of six brand-new Costumed Pokémon. The Sheeran event makes sense as a one-day thing, while the Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl celebration should've been twice as long. Strange planning on Niantic's part.

Overall

Both parts of the event were terrific, making this two-parter one of Pokémon GO's best showings in 2021.