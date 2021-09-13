Pokémon GO Event Review: Psychic Spectacular 2021

The Psychic Spectacular 2021 event is now wrapping up in Pokémon GO. Let's take a look back at what went down during this first event of the Season of Mischief and see if it kicked things off with a strong start.

What worked in this Pokémon GO event

Inkay release: Inkay and its evolution of Malamar were released. Niantic handled this release well, with Inkay prominent enough in the wild that it was possible to hunt and get enough Candy to evolve but still exciting when you saw one spawn. Photobomb encounters were also a plus.

What didn't work in this Pokémon GO event

Was an event even happening? Wow, was this event low-key. Coming off of Ultra Unlock 2021, the wild spawns and the incredibly basic Timed Research made this event feel like nothing was going on. Especially considering this next bit.

Overall

Niantic continues their pattern of starting Seasons off with events so slow that it feels like nothing is happening in Pokémon GO at all. The Inkay release was fun and there were a few good boosted spawns such as Wobbuffet and Woobat, but this is yet another event where more hardcore players would be left with little of interest to do.